An illegal alien, released into the United States by former President Joe Biden’s administration, is now accused of killing 62-year-old Christopher Babcock in Pitt County, North Carolina.

This week, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25-year-old illegal alien Erasto Lopez-Gomez of Mexico and charged him with felony hit-and-run resulting in death.

According to police, on March 11, Lopez-Gomez was driving a vehicle when he hit Christopher Babcock, who was driving his motorcycle. Babcock was thrown from his motorcycle as police say the illegal alien fled the scene, leaving the husband and stepfather to die.

Babcock lived in Winterville, North Carolina, and “was known by those around him as someone who would truly give you the shirt off his back,” his obituary reads.

“He never hesitated to help someone in need and had a contagious laugh that could brighten any room,” the obituary continues. “Chris had a sarcastic sense of humor and a warm heart, and he deeply loved his family and his dogs. In his free time, Chris enjoyed cheering on the Buffalo Bills and pursuing his passion for photography. Capturing moments through his camera brought him great joy.”

Christopher leaves behind his wife and two stepsons.

“I’m broken,” Donna Babcock, Christopher’s wife, told WITN. “That person took my life that day as well.”

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials reveal that Lopez-Gomez crossed the southern border on March 1, 2024, near Tucson, Arizona, and was apprehended by Border Patrol.

He was subsequently released into the U.S. interior thanks to the Biden administration’s expansive catch and release policy.

“This criminal illegal alien should have never been in our country and able to kill Christopher Babcock,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Lauren Bis said.

She continued:

The Biden Administration’s catch and release policies let this criminal into our community, and now a widow is mourning the loss of her husband. This is the second hit-and-run by an illegal alien just this week. These preventable tragedies are the result of the previous administration’s open border policies.

Lopez-Gomez is being held at the Pitt County Detention Center on a $2 million bond. ICE officials have asked that law enforcement contact them if the illegal alien is released from jail at any time.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.