Embattled, George Soros-backed Fairfax County, Virginia, Attorney Steve Descano is under fire for claiming that deporting criminal illegal migrants is a “perversion of justice.”

Descano is the district attorney responsible for repeatedly freeing the illegal migrant who murdered Fairfax resident Stephanie Minter, despite constant warnings from the police that the migrant was dangerous.

Minter was stabbed to death at a city bus stop on February 23 in the Hybla Valley area of Fairfax County. Police soon arrested violent criminal illegal Abdul Jalloh, 32, for the murder.

Jalloh, a migrant from Sierra Leone who does not appear to have ever had any legal status in the U.S., was reportedly on the same bus as his victim and followed her off the bus to attack her at the bus stop

It soon became clear that Jalloh had more than thirty previous arrests, but county attorney Descano had simply dropped the charges and released the migrant time and again.

WJLA-TV correspondent Nick Minock recently reported that the victim’s mother, Cheryl Minter, is looking to launch a recall campaign to force Descano out of office.

But it can’t be surprising that Descano has been such a destructive force in Fairfax County. After all, when he ran for office, he outright stated that he would never allow any criminal illegal to be deported. On his now-deleted campaign pages he even insisted that deportation is a “perversion of justice.”

On his campaign Community page, Descano pledged to oppose deportation, and told potential voters that “wherever possible, Steve will make charging and plea decisions that limit or avoid immigration consequences. Following such a policy will keep our communities united and strong and demonstrate our County’s commitment to equal justice for all. If two people commit the same crime, but only one’s punishment includes deportation, that’s a perversion of justice and not a reflection of the values of Fairfax County.” (Emphasis added).

U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) ripped Descano as a “perfect example of what I mean when I say that Democrats put illegal aliens before American citizens.”

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