A one-year-old baby is in a St. Louis County, Missouri, hospital with brain bleeding after being brutally beaten and tortured by two suspected illegal aliens, who allegedly recorded the abuse.

Antonio Belli-Espejo, 27 years old, and Irais Martinez Santos, 26 years old, have been arrested and charged with one count of felony child abuse each after a one-year-old baby was found unresponsive in an Overland, Missouri, apartment.

When first responders arrived at the scene, the baby was unconscious and began having a seizure. The child was rushed to a nearby children’s hospital and is suffering from brain bleeding.

Belli-Espejo and Santos, who reside in the same apartment building as the baby, were arrested after police executed a search warrant and discovered that the child’s abuse had been recorded.

Police allege that Belli-Espejo and Santos can be seen in the recording tying the baby to a chair, gagging the child, and hitting the baby before slamming it to the ground.

Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) wrote on X that Americans “don’t have to live like this” and continued with “We need mass deportations.” Schmitt also chided the St. Louis Post-Dispatch for burying, in the last sentence of their story on the case, that the suspects are “believed to be” illegal aliens.

Following their arrests, prosecutors said Belli-Espejo and Santos are flight risks because they are suspected illegal aliens and have no ties to the Overland community. Each is being held at the St. Louis County Jail on a cash-only $150,000 bond.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.