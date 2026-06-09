An illegal alien has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl in Loudon County, Virginia.

Aroldo Santos-Velasques, an illegal alien from Guatemala, was sentenced after having been found guilty of aggravated sexual battery and attempted sexual battery.

Prosecutors say that Santos-Velasques, in May 2024, raped the 8-year-old girl while another child was present. He was subsequently arrested in Leesburg, Virginia, and charged with rape and using an object for sexual penetration.

“This monster was sentenced to 25 years after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Lauren Bis said in a statement.

Following the sentencing, Bis said DHS is calling on Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger (D) to end her sanctuary policy “and turn this pedophile over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody after his sentence is complete so that he can never again roam our streets and molest another innocent child.”

“Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, we will not allow criminal illegal alien pedophiles to prey on innocent children in American neighborhoods,” Bis said.

Santos-Velasques first illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border into Texas in 2014 and was deported. At a later date, Santos-Velasques again illegally crossed the border as an unknown got-away.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.