A man born in India who is residing in Canada has been charged after slamming his semi truck into a school bus in Ontario, reports show.

The migrant, Rajwant Singh Brar, 27, was driving a commercial vehicle on June 17 on Hwy. 17 in the town of Spanish, Ontario, Canada (seven hours north of Detroit, Michigan), when he ran headlong into the back of a school bus that was stopped beside the road with its lights flashing and its “stop” sign arm extended, according to the Sault Ste. Mari newspaper, Soo Today.

More than two dozen children were aboard the bus. Fortunately, no one was killed in the incident.

The migrant driver was cited for careless driving and failure to stop for a school bus stop arm.

Singh Brar, is scheduled to appear in court in Ontario on August 18.

Another semi crash, also at the hands of an Indian national, occurred in the U.S. in 2025. In October of last year, Jashanpreet Singh slammed into the back of traffic stopped on the 10 freeway in Ontario, California.

Three were killed in the incident and many injured.

Singh was later charged with driving under the influence.

However, toxicology reports cleared the migrant of DUI, though he is still charged with grossly negligent homicide in a case that is ongoing.

Singh entered the U.S. illegally in 2022. Despite his status as an illegal alien, the state of California issued him a commercial truck driver license anyway.

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