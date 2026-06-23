Poll: Most Democrats Say Illegal Aliens Should Remain in U.S. and Eventually Apply for Citizenship

Most Democrats believe illegal aliens in the U.S. should remain in the country and eventually be allowed to apply for U.S. citizenship, a survey from the Economist/YouGov found.

The survey asked respondents, “Which comes closest to your view about illegal immigrants who are living in the U.S.?”

Among Democrats, specifically, 73 percent said illegal immigrants who are living in the U.S. “should be allowed to stay in the U.S. and eventually apply for citizenship.” Only ten percent said they should be allowed to stay in the U.S. but not become citizens, and six percent said they should be deported from the U.S.

In contrast, 78 percent of Republicans believe illegal immigrants residing in the U.S. should be deported, whereas only 11 percent say they should be allowed to stay in the U.S. and eventually apply for citizenship. Notably, a plurality of independents, 46 percent, agree with Democrats that illegal immigrants should stay in the U.S. and eventually apply for citizenship.

Across the board among all, 43 percent say illegal immigrants should stay in the U.S. and apply for citizenship, compared to 39 percent who believe they should be deported, six percent who say they should be allowed to stay but not become U.S. citizens, and 11 percent who remain unsure.

The survey, taken June 13-15, 2026, among 1,403 registered voters, has a +/- 3.5 percent margin of error.

The desire of Democrats to keep illegal immigrants in the U.S. and allow them to become U.S. citizens comes while devastating stories continue to pour in as the Trump administration deals with the consequences of the Biden administration allowing millions of illegals to enter the U.S. with its lax open border policies.

Last week, for instance, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced charges against 15 individuals, including 11 illegal aliens, for a benefits fraud scheme. The suspects are accused of stealing $1.4 million in food stamps, health benefits, disability benefits, and unemployment benefits in the sanctuary state of Massachusetts.

Meanwhile, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials announced the arrest of an illegal alien — Aureliano Antonio Melendez Reyes, hailing from El Salvador — who has been accused of raping a 16-year-old girl in Long Island, New York.