Sanctuary New York: Illegal Alien Accused of Raping 16-Year-Old Girl in Random Attack

An illegal alien is accused of raping a 16-year-old girl in a random attack in Long Island, New York, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials reveal.

Aureliano Antonio Melendez Reyes, an illegal alien from El Salvador, was arrested in Huntington, New York, and charged with rape, sexual abuse, and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to police, on June 6, the young girl was walking home when Reyes approached her and asked for her phone number. When the girl refused, Reyes allegedly shoved the girl into an alleyway and sexually assaulted her.

The girl eventually fought Reyes off, police say, and called 911 while the illegal alien chased her. When police arrived on the scene, officers arrested Reyes.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials are urging Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) to intervene and ensure that Reyes gets turned over to ICE agents instead of being released from jail.

“This monster is charged with rape, sexual abuse, and endangering the welfare of a child after he raped a 16-year-old girl who was walking home,” DHS’s Lauren Bis said.

“This sexual predator never should have been in our country and able to prey on this innocent girl. DHS is calling on Governor Kathy Hochul and her fellow sanctuary politicians in New York to commit to not releasing this criminal illegal alien from jail and to turn him over to ICE,” Bis said. “New York sanctuary politicians must not release criminals from jail into New York communities.”

Reyes entered the United States as an unknown got-away. A federal immigration judge issued Reyes a final deportation order in July 1998, but he was never deported.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.