Police Suspect Multiple Rapes by Migrant in Wealthy ‘Sanctuary City’

Police in the wealthy Hamptons district north of New York have just arrested an illegal migrant for multiple rapes while he was living in the so-called “sanctuary” district.

East Hampton Town police identified the suspect as Wilfrido Alberto Maurath Tacuri, 49, an East Hampton resident. News 12 reported that officers learned of the allegations after responding to a domestic dispute at a home on Muir Boulevard. Town detectives investigated and took Maurath Tacuri into custody on Nov. 6.

Police said each of the three charges alleges rape by forcible compulsion, a Class B felony in New York. Maurath Tacuri was held at police headquarters ahead of a scheduled arraignment in East Hampton Town Justice Court on Friday.

The Department of Homeland Security told the New York Post that Maurath Tacuri was in the country illegally and that officials did not know when or where he entered the United States.

The wealthy locals hire many illegal migrants to serve as domestic servants. The lower status of migrants compared to citizens allows equality-obsessed liberals to feel gracious while directing migrants to scrub toilets, wash floors, clean windows, and manage the garden.

In 2004, the New York Times described how one of the migrants froze to death in the woods near where he worked.

The arrest came months after East Hampton Town and East Hampton Village passed separate laws limiting local cooperation with federal authorities on civil immigration enforcement. The village adopted its law in April, and the town followed in May.

The village ordinance also restricts the use of local license plate reader data for federal civil immigration enforcement. Town officials said their measure was intended to build trust between police and immigrant residents.

Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY) said he would oppose federal earmarks for East Hampton Town and Village unless both repealed their laws, putting roughly $9 million in requested project funding at stake. He argued that the limits on sharing license plate data could keep local officials from helping federal agents locate someone with a final removal order and pending sexual assault charges.