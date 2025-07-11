Socialist Venezuela Offers ‘Experience’ with Disasters to Help with Texas Floods

Socialist dictator of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro on Thursday offered to “help” the state of Texas and those affected by deadly floods with the “experience” of his regime — notoriously known for not handling similar tragedies well.

“We stand in solidarity with the people of Texas. We wish we could help the people of Texas with the experience that the Bolivarian revolution has in dealing with tragedies such as the one our brothers and sisters in southern Texas are experiencing, where so many good Venezuelans are working there,” Maduro said.

Maduro extended his offer of “assistance” to the United States during the launch of the “Great Mission Mother Earth,” a new socialist program allegedly for the fight against “climate change and the new climate reality.”

The socialist dictator’s offer also comes at a time when Venezuela is facing a new wave of recurring intense rains and flooding since late June that have reportedly left several Venezuelan roads collapsed and entire communities cut off for weeks due to overflowing rivers. Reports from international outlets indicate that at least 8,500 families across five Venezuelan states have been affected. Maduro made the offer to Texas while he was present in Mérida, one of the states most affected by the recent rains.

The Venezuelan newspaper El Nacional reported on Friday that at least ten municipalities in the eastern state of Monagas remain among the most affected. The southern states of Amazonas and Bolívar are on high alert as a result of the overflowing of the Orinoco River, the country’s largest river. In the western state of Mérida, the intense rains devastated the city of Apartaderos, leaving over 270 affected families, whose homes were swept away by an overflowing river.

Similar tragedies have occurred in Venezuela in recent years. Despite Maduro offering his regime’s “experience” to help Texas, the Venezuelan socialist government has a notoriously poor record of assisting those affected by floods.

In July 2024, a group of Venezuelans who reside in the city of Cumanacoa, Sucre, protested against the Maduro regime due to the lack of help received from government authorities after Hurricane Beryl caused significant damages to their communities.

In October 2022, intense rains in Venezuela caused a landslide that devastated the city of Las Tejerías, Aragua, leaving 22 dead, over 50 disappeared, and hundreds without homes. Reports published a year after the tragedy indicated that the Maduro regime “tries hard” to hide the vestiges of the tragedy. Many of the city’s roads at the time were still full of rubble and trash where the once flimsily-built houses stood. In July 2024, a year and a half after the tragedy, the Venezuelan Red Cross published a message on its social media accounts stating that Red Cross volunteers were still working to provide assistance to those affected in Las Tejerías.

The deadliest natural disaster in Venezuela under socialist rule was the December 1999 Vargas tragedy. At the time, intense rains caused thousands of landslides in the coastal Vargas state — now known as La Guaira after the Maduro regime “decolonized” its name — that destroyed much of the state’s infrastructure. The Venezuelan socialist regime never provided an official death toll. As such, estimates of the tragedy’s death toll range anywhere between 700 and 50,000. The United States Geological Survey estimates the number at 19,000. Reports published in January recounted that the Venezuelan regime’s response during the 1999 tragedy was “slow and deficient.”

According to Maduro, the new “Mother Earth” socialist program will promote the “ecological recovery and regeneration of the country.” Maduro made no mention during the broadcast of the significant ecological damage that the socialist mismanagement and negligence of critical industrial sites has inflicted on Venezuela, such as constant oil spills, the severe contamination of one of Venezuela’s most important lakes, and the devastation of its land through regime-endorsed voracious mining.

“We, guided by [founding father Simón] Bolívar’s thinking and the eco-socialism founded by [late socialist dictator Hugo] Chávez, today raise the banner and launch a great structural mission that will enable us to transform Venezuelan society and prepare ourselves for the new climate reality,the Great Mother Earth Mission, which begins today, July 10, and looks toward the future,” Maduro said during the broadcast.

The socialist dictator also called for the organization of a “World Congress for the defense of Mother Earth” to address the “need of ecosocialism. The gathering, Maduro detailed, will be hosted in Caracas between December 19-21 and will gather “the leading scientific minds and defenders of life in the face of predatory capitalism.”

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here.