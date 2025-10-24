Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro Sends English Message to Trump: ‘No Crazy War’

Socialist dictator of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro on Thursday attempted to send a message to President Donald Trump in English saying “no crazy war, please.”

“Not war, not war, not war, yes peace, yes peace, yes peace forever, forever, forever, peace forever. No crazy war, no crazy war no crazy war,” Maduro repeated in front of an audience. “Please please please, yes please peace forever, peace forever. Victory forever the pits, victory forever the pits [sic].”

Maduro issued his latest attempt at speaking the English language in remarks during an official “patriotic working class” regime event in Caracas in the company of some regime officials. Upon delivering his words in “English,” Maduro joked to his audience that he had spoken in “Tarzanian language,” referencing the Tarzan book series by late American writer Edgar Rice Burroughs, which have been adapted in several forms of media through the ages.

Maduro clarified that, if his English words were translated to Spanish in a “Tarzan style” they would mean “No war, no war, no want war. No to the war of the crazy, no to the insanity of war [sic throughout].”

“That’d be the correct translation, right?” Maduro asked. “Yes to peace, yes to peace, yes to peace forever. Victory forever for peace.”

Nicolás Maduro is wanted by U.S. authorities on multiple narco-terrorism charges and has an active $50 million bounty on information that can lead to his arrest and/or conviction. The socialist dictator stands accused by U.S. courts, alongside other members of his authoritarian regime, of leading the Cartel of the Suns, an international cocaine trafficking operation run by the Maduro regime and members of the Venezuelan military. For years, the Venezuelan drug cartel has allegedly sought to “flood” the United States with cocaine to harm its people.

Maduro’s latest “English” message to President Trump comes amid ongoing U.S. military efforts to contain the influence of drug cartels in Caribbean international waters and curb the flow of U.S.-bound drug trafficking coming from the region. The United States’ actions have so far resulted in several drug-laden vessels being struck down in precision strikes, preventing the drugs onboard from ultimately reaching the United States. At press time, the U.S. military has confirmed striking down at least nine such drug trafficking vessels, killing at least 37 suspected drug traffickers.

Maduro has repeatedly accused Trump of using the drug-fighting operations as a facade to stage an “invasion” of Venezuela that aims to oust him from power and steal Venezuela’s oil and other natural resources.

Over the past weeks, the socialist dictator has ordered a series of preparatory measures against the purported U.S. “invasion” of Venezuela, such as a reportedly failed militia recruitment campaign, civilian training drills to learn how to “shoot Trump,” and threats against the United States.

On Thursday, Maduro ordered weekend military training exercises in response to the “threat” presented by the United States’s drug-fighting efforts in the Caribbean. The dictator also threatened to launch a “revolutionary insurrectionary general strike” in the event that his regime is attacked and he is ousted for power. The hypothetical “revolutionary insurrection,” Maduro further threatened, would continue until the ruling socialists retake power “to make an even more radical revolution.”

“Brothers and sisters, take this as an order. The order has been given, if they dare, not a pin will move in this country,” Maduro reportedly said. “We are strong in making revolution, fighting the enemies of the homeland.”

“We are victorious if we are clear that everything we do is for the glory of the people of Venezuela, for justice, for equality, for the rights of the people, of the working class,” he continued.

Last week, Maduro attempted to send a similar “English” message to the American people saying, “Not war, yes pit [sic] and the people Unite States, please, please, please, please.”

“Listen to me, not war, yes pits, the people Unite States [sic],” Maduro said, “from the people Bolivarian republic.”

Hours after Maduro issued last week’s “English” message, President Trump confirmed reports issued at the time indicating that the Venezuelan dictator had offered access to the country’s natural resources in exchange for being allowed to remain indefinitely in power.

“He has offered everything,” Trump responded to a reporter who asked if the reports were true. “He’s offered everything; you’re right.”

“You know why? Because he doesn’t want to fuck around with the United States,” the president affirmed, concluding the press engagement on that note.

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here.