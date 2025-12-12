What? Nicolás Maduro Claims 2026 Already Started in Venezuela

Venezuela’s socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro asserted on Thursday the year 2026 has “already started” in Venezuela.

“2026 has already begun. Today is already 2026,” Maduro proclaimed during a cabinet meeting broadcasted by state-media.

Maduro justified his new wild claim within the context of his new “Plan 2026,” a purported new series of measures for Venezuela in 2026. According to Maduro, 2026 “started” early in Venezuela because “everything we do right now will allow us to start the first of January at full speed, building a peaceful and prosperous homeland.”

“How have we progressed during these last 23 weeks of threats? How have we progressed,” Maduro said.

“My God, I thank God for giving us so much strength, so many good ideas, and such brave people who, in perfect harmony with the military and police, are ensuring that Venezuela remains sovereignly at peace,” he continued.

The Argentine newspaper Clarín explained that “Plan 2026” contains “at least” seven guidelines and, according to the regime, aims to build “a peaceful and prosperous homeland.”

One of the guidelines, Clarín detailed, has to do with a “communicational battle” promoted by the socialist regime against “fake news.” The Argentine newspaper pointed out that the Venezuela regime is often accused of fabricating official narratives and silencing critical voices.

Maduro also announced the creation of “communication teams” that the regime will spread across over 5,300 Venezuelan communities to intervene “on a daily basis” in the management of public policies at the local level — an allegedly necessary measure for a government “in transition to socialism.”

Although the Venezuelan regime has been in power since February 2, 1999, it still claims it’s still “building socialism” in Venezuela almost 27 years later.

According to the Venezuelan dictator, security will also be reinforced throughout the territory amid growing tensions between Venezuela and the United States. Maduro has repeatedly claimed that the administration of President Donald Trump allegedly seeks to stage an “invasion” of Venezuela to “steal” its resources and oust Maduro from power.

While this is the first Nicolás Maduro appears to “change” the start of a new year in Venezuela, he has a particular tendency to recurrently and unilaterally reschedule the start of Christmas season as he sees fit.

For 2025, Maduro ordered that Christmas in Venezuela should begin on October 1st, going against Catholic traditions around the world, where Christmas season is normally celebrated during a four-week period in December known as Advent that marks the arrival of Jesus of Nazareth on December 25, Christmas Day.

Rescheduling Christmas, Maduro argued earlier this year, would allegedly bring benefits for the national economy” and would “defend happiness” in the country.

The Maduro regime officially launched the start of “Christmas season” in Venezuela on October 1 with a series of regime-hosted events — including a fireworks show at El Helicoide (“The Helix”), a structure originally conceived in the 1950s as the world’s first drive-thru mall that remained unfinished through time.

Over time, the ruling socialists turned the Helicoide into what is now known as the largest torture and confinement center for political prisoners in Venezuela.