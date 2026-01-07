Nolte: Poll Shows Nicolás Maduro Capture Popular Across Latin America

A pollster in Mexico surveyed a cross-section of Latin America and found that President Trump’s capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro enjoys broad support.

As you can see, in every country surveyed, a majority of respondents approve of the capture… with the exception of Mexico, which is an increasingly hopeless country.

The people of Costa Rica supported the capture by a margin of 87 to 9 percent.

Chile was 78 to 16 percent.

Colombia (which could use some extradition of its own narco-traffickers) overwhelmingly supported the capture by a margin of 77 to ten percent.

Only Mexico (and American Democrats) seem to have a problem with the removal of an oppressive communist dictator. Even so, a plurality of 43 percent of Mexicans support the capture, while 42 percent oppose — and you can bet those 42 percent were hoping to become America’s newest illegal aliens.

Ecuador and Uruguay had the second and third highest opposition numbers at 36 and 33 percent, respectively.

When asked if the allegation against Maduro, that he is a drug trafficker, was true, every country said yes.

On the question of who should take over Venezuela, “the Venezuelan opposition” beat the two other options, which were the United States or Chavismo. “Chavismo” would mean a return to the leftist authoritarian regime of Hugo Chavez, the communist responsible for destroying a once-prospering Venezuela during his 1999 to 2013 rule.

It’s always fascinating to see how Normal People stack up to America’s elected Democrats, who have come out in rabid opposition to Maduro’s legal extradition. Former President Joe Autopen doubled the bounty on Maduro, and Democrats said nothing at the time. But they oppose acting on that bounty.

It’s the same with much of the corporate media, which had no issue with Biden doubling the bounty. But now that the bounty has been successfully acted on (Trump should award himself the $50 million bounty), the media are all aghast.

What the left cannot stand, what drives them most crazy, are all of Trump’s successes. This is likely why the House and Senate were not told in advance about the Maduro mission. Who would trust Democrats with this knowledge? You have a political party so bitter and crazed, it’s not difficult at all to imagine someone like the seditious Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) leaking the news of the mission to ensure it failed.

