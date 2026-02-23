Fidel Castro’s Influencer Grandson Strokes Empty Fuel Pump in Obscene Instagram Video

Sandro Castro, grandson of late Cuban communist dictator Fidel Castro, published an obscene video on Sunday critical of the piling-up garbage and fuel shortages in Cuba.

Sandro Castro has developed a reputation as one of the more “eccentric” members of Fidel Castro’s family, aspiring to social media notoriety with bizarre content on his Instagram account. In recent weeks, the Castro grandson has recorded and published videos featuring content that, while not outright critical of communist regime forcefully established by his grandfather, nevertheless commenting on the situation in the communist-ruled nation. In one such video, published in early February, Castro claimed that he would like to drink a “Cuba libre,” a rum and Coca-Cola cocktail whose name translates to “free Cuba.”

The Castro regime has remained in power for over 67 years largely due to the support it received from fellow anti-U.S. allies such as Soviet-era Russia and Venezuela, which provided the rogue regime with financial, logistical, and other forms of aid that helped offset the systematic collapse of all aspects of Cuban society caused by decades of communist mismanagement.

Over the past weeks, the ruling communists have found themselves in a severely complex situation after they abruptly lost access to Venezuelan oil — provided by Caracas to its Cuban ideological mentors in exchange for security and political support.

Venezuela has not shipped any oil to Cuba following the United States’ arrest of socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores on January 3. Since then, the Venezuelan socialist regime has begun cooperating with the U.S. to restore its rundown oil industry. Similarly, the Castro regime has not received oil shipments from the leftist government of Mexico since early January.

In late January, President Trump signed an executive order declaring the Castro regime a national security threat to the United States, citing the regime’s extensive record of supporting international terrorism and brutal repression of anti-communism dissent, among other factors. President Trump emphasized in the executive order that the United States “has zero tolerance for the depredations of the communist Cuban regime.”

“THERE WILL BE NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA — ZERO! I strongly suggest they make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE,” President Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on January.

Despite international reports indicating that fuel shortages have led to a reduction in garbage collection, Cuba’s lack of properly functional garbage disposal services is a years-long problem that long predates President Trump’s pressure on the rogue communist regime and that the regime has been unable to solve.

On Sunday, Castro published his latest piece of social media “content.” The video appears to show Castro attempting to engage in trysts with several inanimate objects that he describes as women. It begins with Castro saying that he is happy because he will be able to see a girl that is a “tank, papi, a tank.” The camera then pans to show that the girl is a visibly overflowing dumpster.

“But, papi, where did you get that tank, sweetie? Where did you get that tank? Are you really fat? No, girl, no, but no gym, no treatment, no, I can’t do anything with you,” Castro says in the video.

“Wow, you’re a tank, you’re really fat, now. No, but what? Give it a try. If I have one, that is a traffic light, papi? It’s fixed all the time, burning me like a traffic light,” he continues.

The bizarre video continues with Castro approaching a stoplight and exclaiming that he is finally going to echarse un palito, a Cuban slang term for “getting laid.” He then demands that the stoplight “takes off” its “underwear” before attempting to dry-hump the post.

In the video’s third and final act, Castro, now at at a gas station in Havana and holding a fuel nozzle with his left hand, says that he is going to go with “the Brazilian, that one is loyal.”

The younger Castro then spits and strokes the fuel nozzle in an overtly sexually suggestive manner before complaining that nothing comes out of it. “Magnolia,” a plastic hand resembling The Thing from the Addams Family franchise that Castro has featured in past videos, is seen in the footage.

“Well, what’s this? It’s been 24 hours and nothing’s happening. Could it be that they haven’t been drinking pineapple juice? Well, can I stay here for a month? Come on, girl, come on. Good luck. What a mess they’ve gotten me into. Not even the Brazilian can help me today,” Castro concludes.

Sunday’s obscene video is the second piece of social media “content” on the subject of Cuba’s fuel shortages that Sandro Castro has published throughout February. The younger Castro also published a video this month in which he laments, “another day here at blackout-gonia” and pretends to ignore and reject two women who approach him before he “falls in love” with a half-full plastic fuel can.

Castro “offers” a beer to the fuel container, takes it for “dinner,” goes to “bed” with it at a place featuring a Mexican flag while offering to “impale his stake” on the object, takes it to a beach, and then “proposes” to it.

“There isn’t a moment that I can be without you — in fact, I thought I would never find you. I hope you never leave again,” Castro says.

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here