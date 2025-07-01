Happy 4th! Fidel Castro’s Grandson Films Vulgar American Flag Video Mocking Communist Hardship

Sandro Castro, grandson of late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro, published a bizarre video on his social media accounts on Sunday in which he, with an American flag in the background, appears to ridicule the endless blackouts that the Castro regime forces Cubans to live through.

Castro, an eccentric “influencer” and one of Fidel Castro’s several grandsons, is known for publishing bizzare videos and pictures on his Instagram account, some of which showcase his lavish lifestyle — one that is seemingly exempt from the grossly inhumane living conditions that the ruling communist regime imposes on regular Cuban citizens. Sandro Castro is the owner of the EFE bar, a private VIP establishment in Havana, which also appears unaffected by the near-endless blackouts and rampant hunger afflicting the rest of the country.

Castro also uses his social media presence for the promotion of Cristal Beer, a once-renowned Cuban brand that the Castro regime forcefully seized and now ranks among the world’s worst after the ruling communists ran it to the ground through decades of mismanagement. To promote Cristal Beer, Castro frequently plays the character of “Vampirach,” a purported “vampire” that only hydrates himself by drinking beer.

In his most-recent video, Castro appears shirtless, wearing Cristal Beer-themed glasses, and sitting in a massive water tank, similar to the ones used by Cubans to store water in the face of the constant running water shortages. Behind the tank appears an American flag — a notable detail given the decades of animosity against the United States promoted by his late grandfather and pervasive among modern Cuban officials.

Inside the water tank, Sandro Castro holds a makeshift television antenna with his right hand and a Cristal Beer dispenser with his left hand. An unidentified young Cuban man is seen seated inside a bathtub before the camera focuses on Castro.

“Hey! I found Vampirach spending the summer,” a female voice is heard saying. Castro greets the woman then calls her Cucarachita Martina (“Little Cockroach Martina”), the name of a classic folk tale popular in Cuba and other Latin American countries.

“What better pool than the ghetto tank,” Castro says, before the woman “invites” him for lunch. Castro then continues by saying, “I wake up with my favorite recipe. Beer-braised chicken, and there’s no chicken.”

The woman then tells Castro that she also needs “treatment,” to which Castro responds, “the ones where I try and you lie,” a common pun on the Spanish words for try (tratar) and lie (miento) which sound very similar to treatment (tratamiento).

Castro, in what appears to be a vulgar jab at Cuba’s Electrical Union (UNE) state power company and the endless blackouts in the country, tells the toman that “if I fuck you I’ll do it like the UNE, every four hours, Monday through Monday.”

Castro concludes the video by saying that for now he is “going to watch cartoons with my antenna” and then appears to reference phrases from the “Italian Brainrot” viral artificial intelligence-generated video series, with some of his words “sounding” Italian-esque.

“Ballerina no, whorerissima yes. A crazyrissima commotion ensued, and the poli came, but no, the police, no,” Castro concludes the video.

Last week, Sandro Castro published another bizzare video critical of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal migrants in the United States. The video, filmed in the derelict ruins of a once-famous Havana apartment complex seized by the Castro regime decades ago, featured Castro wielding the Cuban and Mexican flags with his hands and bearing the words, “stay strong, Latin America,” in Spanish across his chest.

“President Donald Trump, not even Cristach has any effect on you anymore. Don’t see migrants as enemies. Your nation was built by migrants,” Castro said in the video, referencing his beer brand. “Not all of them are criminals. They earn their money honestly and help strengthen your country’s economy.”

“Give migrants a chance and a life because, in the end, homeland is humanity,” Castro declared. The video concludes with Castro offering a “moment of silence” for the anti-illegal migrant crackdown protests before he takes off his shirt, kneels, and makes belching and grunting noises.

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here.