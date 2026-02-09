Fidel Castro’s Influencer Grandson: ‘I Want to Drink a Cuba Libre’

Sandro Castro, grandson of late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro, published a bizarre video on Sunday claiming he would like to drink a “Cuba libre” instead of a beer from a brand seized by his family’s communist regime.

The younger Castro, after rejecting the communist-run beer brand, said that Cuba libre — a classic rum, Coca-Cola, and lime juice cocktail that takes its name from a historic slogan of Cuba’s independence war — proclaimed at the end of the video that “better times will come.” The bizarre video comes at a time when the communist Castro regime faces an extremely complex situation that has tethered it to the brink of complete collapse.

Castro is widely known as the most “eccentric” of Fidel Castro’s several grandsons and is a wannabe “influencer” that constantly posts strange, cringe-inducing videos on his Instagram account. Many of his videos show him partying and indulging in a lavish lifestyle that contrasts with the extremely inhumane living conditions regular Cuban citizens endure after 67 years of communism forcefully imposed on the island-nation by his late grandfather’s regime.

Notable past videos published by Sandro Castro include him celebrating the Fourth of July, denouncing President Donald Trump’s policies, and dancing to “No War, Yes Peace,” a remix song released by Dominican Artist Hey Santana last year that parodied “English” messages said by Venezuela’s deposed socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro.

Additionally, a significant portion of Castro’s social media presence involves the use and promotion of Cristal Beer: a once-renowned brand of Cuban beer seized by the Castro regime that now ranks among the world’s worst beers after decades of communist mismanagement.

To promote the beer on social media, Castro frequently uses the marketing term “Cristach” and dons the persona of “Vampirach,” a purported “vampire” that only hydrates himself by drinking beer. Last year, his “Vampirach” sketch saw the inclusion of “Magnolia,” a plastic hand resembling The Thing from the Addams Family franchise and bearing Cristal Beer branding and other tattoos.

In Castro’s latest video, published on Sunday, a woman is seen calling Castro, who is inside a bar next to “Magnolia.” Castro grabs his brand new iPhone device, and its caller ID lists the woman as Bollo del Reparto, a Cuban slang term that translates to “Ghetto P*ss*.”

The woman, in a suggestive manner, asks Castro to “impale her with his stake,” which Castro refuses by saying, “You always do the same thing. Do you think I’m a carpenter? Do you want to stake all the time?”

“Girl, you won’t believe me, but right now I don’t know if it’s things from technology, the new iPhone, your fishy smell, I can smell it here on the phone,” Castro says in the video, to which the woman responds by calling him disrespectful. Castro then asks the woman if she wants him to send Magnolia as a “gynecologist” to “do a job” on her. The woman then tells Castro that he “turned her off” before hanging.

“Today is not a good day for me,” Castro says before hanging up.

A bartender, wearing a black hat with the logo of German carmaker Mercedes-Benz tells Castro that he seems stressed and offers him a “Cristach” beer on the house. Castro rejects the beer as the video’s background track changes to a sad tune.

“No, no, I don’t want Cristach. What I want is a Cuba libre, bro,” Castro tells the bartender.

“We don’t have Coca-Cola,” the bartender responds.

“Well, when you have Coca-Cola, because right now it’s my favorite drink,” Castro says. “Whatever, I’m leaving, papi. Another day.”

The bartender tells Castro that he’ll “let him know” when Coca-Cola arrives.

“In the end, it was all awful. Couldn’t get anything with the girl, Magnolia is a gynecologist, they didn’t have my favorite drink. Better times will come, gentlemen,” Castro concludes at the end of the video.

Over the past months, Sandro Castro has used his social media presence to criticize the authorities of the communist regime established by his late grandfather over 67 years ago. Most of his criticism has been targeted at the regime’s figurehead “President” Miguel Díaz-Canel. In January, Castro reportedly published a picture of himself starting at a Cristal Beer bottled alongside a text that read, “When I am with you I forget Díaz-Canel is president.”

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here.