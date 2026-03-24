Ilhan Omar Says She Is Proud of Daughter Joining VIP Leftist Cuba Tour

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Monday described herself as “incredibly proud” that her daughter Isra Hirsi participated in the “Nuestra America” convoy, a international gathering of leftist personalities that visited Cuba to support the nation’s 67-year-old communist regime.

“I am incredibly proud of Isra and everyone who made the trip to Cuba. They took tons of aid to make sure the people of Cuba knew that there are so many people across the world who stand in solidarity with them. Cuba has always sent aid to countries in need and has trained thousands of physicians across the world, including my childhood physician,” Rep. Omar wrote on social media.

“Isra Hirsi is more than just my daughter, she is a brilliant young leader who has always worked hard to advocate for a more just world,” she continued. “She inspires me and so many people with her leadership and dedication. I am forever fortunate to have her as my daughter but I am even more fortunate to know her as the unflinching justice warrior for justice she is.”

Hirsi, who identifies as a communist “angry black girl” on her profile in the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), is among the leftist “leaders” that either visited Cuba over the weekend or are still in the island-nation at press time as part of the “Nuestra America” convoy. The initiative allegedly intends to deliver “humanitarian aid” to Cuba. Its organizers accuse President Donald Trump of “strangling” the barely functional nation through policies against the Castro regime’s human rights abuses.

The initiative’s website makes no mention of the Cuban regime’s responsibility for the current state of Cuba, nor does it acknowledge that more than 67 years of disastrous communist policies have plunged the country into a state of abject misery characterized by rampant poverty and hunger, a constantly failing power grid, little access to health care, ongoing demographical collapse, and other communist outcomes.

“Yes i am in Cuba! people are here from across the globe to express solidarity with the Cuban people. people who are standing against the oppressive blockade exacerbated by the Trump administration. I am honored to be here. i am honored to make history and Eid Mubarak to all,” Hirsi wrote in a social media post on Monday.

In addition to Hirsi, other notable American and international figures who visited Cuba in support of the nation’s communist regime include “streamer” personality Hasan Piker; members of the leftist agitator group Code Pink; British former Labor Party leader and current lawmaker Jeremy Corbyn; Pablo Iglesias, the former head of the Spanish Marxist political party Podemos; four elected leftist members of the European Parliament; and Manolo De Los Santos, the most prominent agitator of the People’s Forum — a far-left organization linked to the Chinese Communist Party that, the Breitbart News Foundation (BNF) reported in October, has received millions of dollars in donations from tech billionaire Neville Roy Singham and his wife, Code Pink co-founder Jodie Evans.

In a video shared by Cuban journalist Magdiel Jorge Castro on Monday, De Los Santos is seen delivering a speech in Havana praising the Cuban regime for “what it means to create a genuine alternative to the horrors of capitalism and imperialism.” De Los Santos accused the United States of being an “unusual and extraordinary threat” that is allegedly committing a “genocide” against Cuba.

While the Cuban regime praised the “solidarity” visit of the leftist personalities and their support, Cuban dissidents living in the country and members of the diaspora have widely rejected the initiative. Yoani Sánchez, a Cuban dissident and editor of the independent outlet 14 y Medio, condemned the group for treating her country as a “theme park” and called upon the Nuestra America members to “go do ideological tourism somewhere else.”

Most notably, some of the most prominent members of the convoy reportedly stayed at luxury hotels that did not appear to have been affected by a nationwide blackout that hit Cuba over the weekend. Hasan Piker broadcast from the inside of his luxury hotel room while the rest of Cuba had no power. Hours before the blackout, the far-left Irish rap group Kneecap, who also participated in the convoy, held a concert in Havana that saw the group yell, “Free Cuba, f*ck Trump, f*ck [Israeli PM Benjamin] Netanyahu” from the stage.

A video shared over social media by Latin American journalists appears to show individuals presumed to be members of the “Nuestra America” convoy making Cuban children dance in the street in exchange for food. Breitbart News could not independently confirm the authenticity of the video.

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here.