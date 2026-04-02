Cuban Propagandist Says Communists Censored His TV Criticism of Fidel Castro’s Grandson

Michel Torres Corona, a propagandist on Cuban state television, complained on Wednesday that Cuban authorities allegedly censored a scathing condemnation he filmed against Sandro Castro, the “influencer” grandson of late Cuban communist dictator Fidel Castro, for his recent interview with CNN and other antics involving President Donald Trump.

Torres Corona is the main host of Con Filo (“Sharp-Edged”), a communist propaganda show co-produced by the Cuban state media outlet Cubadebate and the Cuban Institute of Radio and Television (CIRT) that airs on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The outlet CiberCuba, which has been the target of Torres Corona’s attacks for years, detailed in August 2025 that Cubans have repeatedly called for Con Filo to be taken off air, deeming the “useless” propaganda show to be a waste of resources that could be better spent on hospitals, food, or other more pressing needs.

Cubans have reportedly denounced Torres Corona and other Con Filo hosts in their role as regime propagandists while enjoying a “perception of impunity” via their state television platform and numerous privileges such as the ability to partake in international travel.

Con Filo‘s most recent episode, titled, “It’s Cold Without You, Trump,” aired on Tuesday and was entirely dedicated to mocking President Donald Trump for his pressure campaign against the brutally repressive communist regime and his recent remarks on Cuba. The show described Trump as the “reigning emperor.”

On Wednesday, hours after the episode aired, Torres Corona published a clip on his Facebook page that was not shown in the broadcast. In the clip, Torres condemns Sandro Castro for “banalizing” the situation in Cuba and for making jokes about the “satrap that is asphyxiating Cuba,” referencing Trump.

Torres Corona said in the clip condemning Castro:

That’s why it’s upsetting to see Cubans trivialize this situation, joking about a tour to visit the satrap who is asphyxiating Cuba; it’s upsetting to see people — whose only achievement in life is having been the fastest sperm — casually criticize the Cuban government and reject our socialist Constitution, which was approved by popular referendum, while posing as ‘capitalists’ as if this were some kind of game.

Sandro Castro is one of Fidel Castro’s several grandsons and is a self-described “influencer” and “filmmaker” who for years has showcased his lavish lifestyle and luxuries on social media. The younger Castro’s persona stands as a stark contrast to the average life of Cuban citizens, who have been impoverished by 67 years of communism. Castro is the owner of EFE Bar, an “elites only” nightclub in Havana’s Vedado neighborhood. As private property does not exist under communist governments, owning a bar is one of the rarest privileges in the country.

As he delivered his censored condemnation of Fidel’s grandson, Torres Corona showcased two headlines involving Sandro Castro. The first one, from the Argentine newspaper La Nación, referenced Castro’s recent video in which he said he wished he could drink a Cuba libre and a “comedy” sketch involving him and a man impersonating President Trump, later identified as Italian music producer Roberto Ferrante, known for his deep ties to the Cuban communist regime.

Torres Corona also showed a more recent headline from CNN en Español reporting on the recent fluff interview CNN journalist Patrick Oppmann held with Castro at his apartment in an exclusive Havana neighborhood. In the interview, aired on Monday night, Castro was portrayed in a favorable way and expressed that he is in favor of Cuba reaching a deal with President Trump.

Cibercuba reported that Con Filo published a teaser text of Tuesday’s anti-Trump episode on its Facebook page hours before the episode aired. Cuban Facebook users responded to the publication by daring the propaganda show’s hosts to criticize Sandro Castro for his interview with CNN and to test the limits of the Cuban regime’s propaganda machine. Cibercuba noted that the widespread perception is that Con Filo applies a “double standard” of attacking activists, independent journalists, and content creators critical of the communist regime with sarcasm, but remains silent on controversies involving members of the Castro elite, such as Sandro.

Hours after Torres Corona published the clip allegedly censored by Cuban state television, the communist propagandist published a transcript of Article 4 of the constitution imposed by the communist regime on Cuba. He accompanied the transcript with a photo of the Cuban constitution next to an assortment of communist paraphernalia.

The article reads:

The defense of our socialist homeland is the greatest honor and the supreme duty of every Cuban. Treason is the most serious of crimes; whoever should commit treason will be subject to the most severe sanctions. The socialist system that this Constitution supports is irrevocable. Citizens have the right to combat through any means, including armed combat when other means are not available, against any that intend to topple the political, social, and economic order established by this Constitution.

On Tuesday, a day after the CNN interview aired, the Colombian news channel Red más aired another interview with Sandro Castro in which the late dictator’s grandson claimed that he has no close ties to the inner circle of his nonagenarian great-uncle Raúl and that he has no “privileges.”

“But there’s no immunity. As I told you, my content isn’t about politics anymore. I’ll say it again because, as you can see, of course, when you visit my profile,” Castro claimed. “And I offer a subliminal critique, a very subtle one, you know? I don’t engage in any acts of violence or aggression. I respect the government because it’s a reality on the island.”

“I consider myself a small-town resident, and I’m very proud of it. One hundred percent Cuban,” he continued.

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here.