Peru: Conservative Keiko Fujimori Expected to Win Presidential Election After Slow Vote Count

Conservative former First Lady of Peru Keiko Fujimori became the winner of Peru’s extremely slow presidential runoff election vote count this week, pending an official proclamation as the next president-elect by the nation’s electoral authorities.

Once she is proclaimed and takes office this month, Fujimori would become the next president of Peru for a five-year period until 2031.

Peru’s National Electoral Processes Office (ONPE) finally finished counting 100 percent of the votes on Monday — roughly three weeks after the June 7 runoff election between Fujimori and radical leftist lawmaker Roberto Sánchez. Per the final vote count, Fujimori obtained 50.135 percent of the votes while Sánchez obtained 49.865 percent.

ONPE’s finalized vote count indicates that Fujimori is slated to become Peru’s tenth president in the past decade, pending an official proclamation by the National Jury of Elections (JNE) that is yet to occur at press time.

“The ONPE has completed the tabulation of 100 percent of the ballots. All objections raised by the JEE [Peru’s Special Electoral Board] have now been resolved,” Fujimori wrote on social media.

“We await the JNE’s announcement with great humility, prudence, and responsibility. We are getting closer and closer to embarking on a path of order and hope for all Peruvians,” she concluded.

Speaking with local reporters on Tuesday morning outside her residence, Fujimori acknowledged that Peru is presently a “divided” country, given the narrow results of the election, while expressing that she receives the results with responsibility. She noted that it is necessary to listen to all sectors of the Peruvian population in her government. According to RPP, she did not disclose the names of individuals who could potentially form part of her incoming cabinet of ministers.

“I’m very happy [with the results], we’ve seen that the ONPE’s vote count has finally concluded, but in any case, we must now wait with caution and great humility for the announcement by the National Jury of Elections,” Fujimori reportedly said.

“We accept this result with a great sense of responsibility and, above all, knowing that our country is practically divided and that we have a responsibility to listen to both sides,” she continued.

Roberto Sánchez, who days ago publicly threatened not to recognize a then-impending Fujimori victory, appears to have reluctantly accepted the results on Monday night — reportedly announcing the start of a “resistance coalition” against the impending conservative government of Fujimori. According to the Argentine outlet Infobae, Sánchez claimed that winning an election does not make Fujimori a democrat, “especially given your track record.”

On Monday, the radical leftist lawmaker announced on social media that he and the far-left Together for Peru coalition will lodge a complaint before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) because, according to him, “We are convinced that the electoral process has been seriously compromised and that the integrity of the electoral regulations has been undermined by changing the rules of the game in the second round of the elections held at consular offices.”

“We have the legal and legitimate right to appeal to this body,” Sánchez stressed.

In the final days of the three weeks-long vote count process, Together for Peru accused the presidential runoff election of being marred with irregularities — particularly in the foreign votes cast by Peruvians living abroad, which overwhelmingly favored Fujimori. A Special Electoral Jury in Lima rejected the complaints filed by Together for Peru on grounds that the far-left coalition filed it days after the legal deadlines established by local law.

Speaking with the Russian state outlet RT hours before ONPE’s Monday announcement, Sánchez affirmed that the leftist coalition will exhaust “all possible instances” to contest the results, including international venues.

“All forms of resistance must always take place within the framework of democracy, the law, respect for life, and constitutional rights. Peaceful protest and peaceful mobilization are constitutional rights,” Sánchez told RT. “We continue to believe that this symmetrical attempt to take over government institutions does not guarantee a secure electoral process.”

Fujimori is slated to take office on July 28, succeeding Marxist, pro-child marriage interim President José María Balcázar — who took office this year following the impeachment of interim President Jose Jerí in February.

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here.