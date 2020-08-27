Dozens of Minneapolis Businesses Looted, Destroyed

Dozens of downtown Minneapolis businesses have been looted and destroyed by several rioters after a rumor surfaced that the police killed a man on Nicollet Mall.

Despite the rumor, authorities released footage showing the man, who was a homicide suspect, shooting himself, WCCO reported.

The following businesses were targeted by looters on Wednesday night, according to WCCO:

Barrio, Nicollet Mall

Brit’s Pub, Nicollet Mall

Caribou Coffee, Nicollet Mall

Chipotle, Nicollet Mall

CVS, Nicollet Avenue

Dahl Medical Supply, Nicollet Mall

Devil’s Advocate, Nicollet Mall

Enterprise Rent-A-Car, 10th Street South

Foot Locker, 7th Street South

Franklin-Nicollet Liquor Store, Nicollet Avenue

Greenway Liquors, West Grant Street

Haskell’s Wine and Spirits, 9th Street South

Hen House, 8th Street South

Hubert White, Nicollet Mall

IDS Center, Nicollet Mall

Lotus Restaurant, West Grant Street

Lunds, 12th Street South

The News Room, Nicollet Mall

Nordstrom Rack, Nicollet Mall

Rainbow Road, West Grant Street

Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 2nd Avenue South

Sak’s Off 5th, Nicollet Mall

Speedway, West Grant Street

Sushi Train, Nicollet Mall

Target, Nicollet Mall (windows at Target HQ one block south also broken)

Walgreens, Nicollet Mall

Zelo, Nicollet Mall

Dozens of rioters have been arrested for looting and burglary Wednesday night. Gov. Tim Walz (D) called upon the Minnesota National Guard to quell the unrest.

Minneapolis, it’s time to heal. We must rebuild and recover. Dangerous, unlawful behavior will not be tolerated. The State Patrol is headed to Minneapolis to help restore order. I remain in close contact with the city and every state resource stands ready to help bring peace. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) August 27, 2020

“Minneapolis, it’s time to heal. We must rebuild and recover. Dangerous, unlawful behavior will not be tolerated,” Walz tweeted. “The State Patrol is headed to Minneapolis to help restore order. I remain in close contact with the city, and every state resource stands ready to help bring peace.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) also declared a state of emergency in the region.