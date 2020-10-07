WATCH: Wisconsin Protesters Ignore Curfew to March Through Neighborhoods

A large crowd of protesters ignored a local curfew and continued a protest march toward Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, that began earlier Wednesday afternoon in Milwaukee. Police in Wauwatosa began preparations to protect City Hall from protesters.

Video tweets show large crowds of protesters hanging out of cars and marching on the streets of Milwaukee. The crowds are marching to Wauwatosa after a grand jury declined to indict Police Officer Joseph Mensah for the shooting of Alvin Cole.

BLM Protest. A very large march down Center St. in Milwaukee. Headed toward Wauwatosa. Curfew is in effect. Not being abided by. pic.twitter.com/cO9qhoR5Z8 — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) October 8, 2020

Another video shows protesters marching along streets headed to Wauwatosa.

Group marching south on 61st, along Wauwatosa border pic.twitter.com/Fe3MDtlcNp — Jeramey Jannene (@compujeramey) October 8, 2020

Police were nowhere to be seen as the crowd continued its march through residential neighborhoods and commercial areas.

March is moving west on North Ave into Wauwatosa. No sign of police. pic.twitter.com/pbVfclFu2T — Jeramey Jannene (@compujeramey) October 8, 2020

Journalist Brendan Guenschwatger also tweeted a video from the march as protesters called on others to join the protest.

In one video, protesters can be seen harassing residents by shining bright lights into the homes.

Elsewhere, an armed man can be seen “directing traffic” as the convoy makes its way through the city. While he is wearing a badge, it does not appear to be clear that he is actually a police officer.

In Wauwatosa, police lined-up armored vehicles to block intersections in anticipation of the inbound protesters.

This is what awaits the protesters who walked 5 miles from #Milwaukee this evening in #Wauwatosa. https://t.co/NykGArio6w — CraigChicago (Backup Account) (@craig_chicago) October 8, 2020

Wauwatosa officials issued a curfew for the city that began at 7 p.m. Wednesday night. As protesters clearly ignored the curfew, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers activated the Wisconsin National Guard, WISN ABC12 reported.

