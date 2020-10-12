Journalists ‘Banned’ from Portland Indigenous People’s ‘Day of Rage’

Reports from Portland, Oregon, indicate that an Indigenous People’s faction of Antifa “banned” independent video-streaming journalists from a planned “Day of Rage.” The organized event led to the toppling of statues honoring former Presidents Abraham Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt.

“Tonight the “indigenous” faction of antifa held a “day of rage” riot in Portland,” independent journalist Andy Ngo tweeted. “They banned video recording as the criminal acts were planned ahead. They’ve toppled the statues of Roosevelt & Lincoln so far using chains.”

Tonight the “indigenous” faction of antifa held a “day of rage” riot in Portland. They banned video recording as the criminal acts were planned ahead. They’ve toppled the statues of Roosevelt & Lincoln so far using chains. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/PkTqxeCLIj — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 12, 2020

That Portland self-identified video journalists followed antifa instructions to not record a pre-planned violent criminal riot tonight tells you what you need to know about the previous information coming from those sources. They prioritize protecting antifa over truth. — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 12, 2020

A search of social media for live video of the attacks on the statues turns up very few results. Videos only report after-action reports of vandalism in Portland.

The Abraham Lincoln statue in Portland was toppled tonight by the “indigenous” faction of antifa who organized a “day of rage.” #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/HJ6ul7p4Hi — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 12, 2020

One of the few as-it-happened videos shows a crowd of “peaceful protesters” cheering as vandals topple the Teddy Roosevelt statue.

#Antifa black bloc protesters cheer and celebrate peace and love in downtown Portland tonight. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/ew4JpqJp9v — A_Promoter_Of_Peace☮️ (@Y0l_says_hi) October 12, 2020

In addition to the destruction of the two historical statues, rioters also attacked the Oregon Historical Association. In addition to smashing windows, rioters tossed a burning flare into the building.

The videographer initially identified the building as the Portland Art Museum. They later corrected the location to be the Oregon Historical Association.

Rioters moved on to attack the Portland State University police office, a Wells Fargo bank building, and other businesses in the downtown area.

Portland Police eventually respond to disperse the crowd and attempt to restore order.

