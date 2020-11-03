Watch: Armed BLM Protestors Enter Residential Neighborhood in Portland

Election night protest in Portland.
Bob Price

A large crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters took to the streets of Portland, Oregon, on election night. Armed protesters were spotted as the march moved into a residential neighborhood.

Video tweeted by Independent Media PDX shows a large crowd pouring onto the streets of Portland after speeches from multiple activists including members of the Black Panther Party.

The report states the organizers played music in Revolution Hall and handed out food.

Another video by KOIN6’s Jennifer Dowling shows the crowd moving through various streets.

As the group marched through business areas and into residential streets, armed protesters were spotted.

The march moved into a residential neighborhood shouting, “No good cops — No good President.”

More armed protesters:

