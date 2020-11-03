Watch: Armed BLM Protestors Enter Residential Neighborhood in Portland

A large crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters took to the streets of Portland, Oregon, on election night. Armed protesters were spotted as the march moved into a residential neighborhood.

Video tweeted by Independent Media PDX shows a large crowd pouring onto the streets of Portland after speeches from multiple activists including members of the Black Panther Party.

Portland protesters tonight leave Revolution Hall after music was played, food handed out and multiple activist spoke including a member of the Black Panther party. #Portlandprotest #blm #portland #protest #PDXprotests pic.twitter.com/7j8oKJl8WU — Independent Media PDX (@NDpendentPDX) November 4, 2020

The report states the organizers played music in Revolution Hall and handed out food.

Another video by KOIN6’s Jennifer Dowling shows the crowd moving through various streets.

As the group marched through business areas and into residential streets, armed protesters were spotted.

The march moved into a residential neighborhood shouting, “No good cops — No good President.”

More armed protesters:

March is certainly organized. Body armored scouts with walkie talkies clearing the way.#pdx pic.twitter.com/wK6nhFrecP — SCATS (@SCATSOTS) November 4, 2020

