Two Washington State Deputies Shot — Suspect Killed

A suspected car prowler shot two King County, Washington, Sheriff’s Office deputies on Monday afternoon. One of the deputies returned fire and killed the suspect. A cell phone is credited with saving one of the deputies from serious injury.

King County deputies responded to a call about a suspicious man prowling around some cars at an apartment complex in Woodinville, Washington, on Monday afternoon, KIRO7 reported. When the deputies arrived they observed a man walking around with a rifle case over his shoulder.

The two deputies, both in their 50s, approached the man who pulled a gun and started shooting, witnesses told the local news outlet. The suspect fired at least two times — striking both of the deputies.

The witness said one bullet struck a deputy in the upper arm. She said the second had been shot from behind.

It turned out the second deputy’s cell phone saved him from serious injury. The bullet shattered the cell phone and slowed or stopped the bullet, the local TV station reported. The deputy suffered abrasions and cuts from the shattered phone.

The second deputy was treated and released by doctors at Evergreen Medical Center after being shot in the upper arm.

The Seattle Times reported the deputies attempted to talk to the subject before he pulled a gun and fired at them. At this time, sheriff’s office officials say they are unsure of what caused the situation to escalate to gunfire.

One of the deputies is reported to be a 23-year veteran. The other has been with the office for five years.

