100+ Antifa Rioters Vandalized Portland Buildings — No Arrests

Reports from Portland, Oregon, indicate that police made no arrests of Antifa rioters who vandalized businesses on Friday night.

“This evening (Friday), a group gathered outside the Mexican Consulate in Downtown Portland,” the Portland Police Bureau tweeted. “The group was described as dressed in all black and wearing helmets. The group engaged in criminal behavior which included spray painting and vandalizing the property.”

Portland journalist Andy Ngo, reported the Antifa group publicized the planned march and vandalism via a digital flyer on social media. They secretly spread the word about a second “private” march to take place while police were distracted with the downtown event, he reported.

Antifa organized two separate mini-riots tonight. One was publicly announced for downtown. It was meant as a decoy to fool police. There was another unadvertised one for vandalizing businesses along NE Sandy. @PortlandPolice didn’t stop either one. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/CO4iZgllt4 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 21, 2020

Portland police acknowledged that “a separate group of nearly 50 people gathered at NE Halsey St and NE 52nd Ave before moving to NE 43rd Ave and NE Sandy Blvd. As the group headed southwest on NE Sandy Blvd towards NE 40th Ave, they vandalized many businesses including many small businesses in their path.”

Tonight, a separate group of nearly 50 people gathered at NE Halsey St and NE 52nd Ave before moving to NE 43rd Ave and NE Sandy Blvd. As the group headed southwest on NE Sandy Blvd towards NE 40th Ave, they vandalized many businesses including many small businesses in their path pic.twitter.com/Oyc5RWlFOY — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) November 21, 2020

An official police statement reports “no arrests were made.”

Ngo reported the group attacked the liberal icon Whole Foods on the city’s northeast side during a “day of rage” in support of trans people.

The Whole Foods on NE Sandy Blvd. in Portland was one of several businesses vandalized by antifa as part of their “day of rage” in support of trans people. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/RMuENwTBr2 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 21, 2020

They also attacked multiple financial institutions including Bank of America, Chase, and OneMain Financial.

“Black trans lives matter” Antifa smashed up the Bank of America on NE Sandy in Portland and left another political message on the building. Video by @BridgetChavezTV. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/RSKR8ZK7C4 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 21, 2020

Antifa used a shopping cart as a ramming tool to smash the glass on the Chase Bank in NE Portland. Video by @BridgetChavezTV. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/J4IvbswBfE — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 21, 2020

In addition to local and national businesses, the rioters also turned their attention to the Consulate of Mexico in Portland, Independent Media PDX tweeted.

As today is Transgender Day of Remembrance, protesters move tonight from The South Park Blocks to the Consulate of Mexico in Portland, before spray painting the building. This is after years of reports & data of discrimination towards women & the LGBTQ community in Mexico. pic.twitter.com/e1Y50ao3S3 — Independent Media PDX (@NDpendentPDX) November 21, 2020

Photos from last night where businesses were vandalized in the Hollywood District by Portland protesters along Sandy Blvd. Businesses shown here: One Main Financial, Whole Foods, State Farm, Miller Paint Co. #Portland #protest pic.twitter.com/Vwk8myvNOZ — Independent Media PDX (@NDpendentPDX) November 21, 2020

Photos from last night where damage was left to businesses in the Hollywood District by Portland protesters along Sandy Blvd. Businesses shown here: Chase Bank, Bank of America, Rose City Realtors and Wells Fargo. #Portland #protest pic.twitter.com/a6SyuJmNjE — Independent Media PDX (@NDpendentPDX) November 21, 2020

