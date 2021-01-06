Vice President Mike Pence denounced the violence and chaos descending upon the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, calling for it to “stop now” and instructing those involved to respect police and “immediately leave the building” while warning that the attack on the Capitol “will not be tolerated.”

“The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now,” the vice president said on Wednesday afternoon. “Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building.”

“Peaceful protest is the right of every American but this attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” he warned:

Peaceful protest is the right of every American but this attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 6, 2021

Pence was evacuated from the Capitol earlier as protesters breached the building, triggering a lockdown and the use of tear gas in the Capitol Rotunda.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany affirmed Wednesday afternoon the forthcoming arrival of the National Guard, as well as “other federal protective services” at the president’s direction.

“We reiterate President [Donald] Trump’s call against violence and to remain peaceful,” she added:

At President @realDonaldTrump’s direction, the National Guard is on the way along with other federal protective services. We reiterate President Trump’s call against violence and to remain peaceful. — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) January 6, 2021

Trump has repeatedly asked protesters to support law enforcement and “stay peaceful.”

“No violence!” he added. “Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!”

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

Other GOP lawmakers, including Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA). have condemned the violence descending upon the U.S. Capitol:

Violence and mob rule is wrong and un-American, and it will not bring about election reform. Today’s mayhem sets back any intelligent debate for a generation. Just stop it. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 6, 2021