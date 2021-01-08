DOJ Arrests Man Who Entered Pelosi’s Office and Sat at Desk

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has arrested the demonstrator who entered the U.S. Capitol and put his feet up on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) desk, according to DOJ officials.

Richard Barnett, 60, has been arrested in Arkansas and charged with entering and remaining on restricting grounds, violent entry, and theft of public property.

BREAKING: Richard Barnett of Arkansas, who law enforcement identified as the man seen here sitting in House Speaker Pelosi's office, was arrested in Little Rock this morning, per fed law enforcement spox. He faces multiple charges, incl'g violent entry & disorderly conduct pic.twitter.com/TzIEeA7HFP — John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) January 8, 2021

Barnett faced immediate scrutiny from both sides of the aisle after a photo of him sitting behind Pelosi’s desk with his feet thrown across her desk went viral as demonstrators entered the Capitol.

Rioters breached the Capitol Police barricade around the building and forced their way inside, using riot shields and other implements to break windows before climbing in.