D.C. Cop Stops Trump Supporters from Stealing His Gun, Says Police Chief

Supporters of President Donald Trump attempted to steal a gun from a D.C. police officer and use it against him during last week’s storming of the U.S. Capitol, according to the police chief. The officer was said to be “very shaken, very appalled, very angry” after being released from the hospital, the chief said.

D.C. Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee said the Trump supporters attacked his officer and tried to steal his gun, MSN News reported. He said the officer managed to retain his firearm but did lose some of his other department-issued equipment.

In addition to being angry, Contee said the officer is “doing better and he is healing.”

The chief added that the officer has not yet returned to work.

Contee said the officer is not one of those shown in videos that went viral following the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. The chief described his reaction to the videos.

“It makes me sick to my stomach to see that video,” Contee told reporters. “Our officers were in a fight not just for their lives, but for the democracy of this country.”

Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick died during the storming of the Capitol Building, Breitbart News reported. Sicknick sustained an injury during the attack and later collapsed after returning to his division office. He died late on Thursday evening.

Four others died in the attack and another Capitol police officer, Howard Liebengood, died later while off duty, MSN stated. The Associated Press cites two sources claiming the death as a suicide.

