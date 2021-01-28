Nine Years for Man Who Mailed Powder to White House, Threatened Trump

A U.S. federal court sentenced a Connecticut man to nine years in prison after he admitted to mailing an envelope containing a “white powdery substance” to the White House. He also mailed a letter threatening to kill then President Donald Trump.

U.S. District Court Judge Kari A. Dooley sentenced Gary Joseph Gravelle to more than nine years in federal prison to be followed by three years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to using the U.S. mail to send letters containing a white powdery substance he claimed to be Anthrax to the White House in September 2018, according to information obtained from the U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut. He also admitted to making threats against various mental health providers and facilities in Connecticut. Finally, he admitted to mailing a letter threatening to kill the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

Just over a year ago, Gravelle pleaded guilty to “five counts of maliciously conveying false information about an explosive, one count related to the sending of hoax Anthrax letters, and one count of making threats against the President,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a written statement. He also admitted to violating the terms of his supervised release from a 2013 conviction.

Another federal court in Connecticut sentenced Gravelle to 70 months in prison on July 19, 2013. The court found that he mailed numerous threatening letters in 2010. Prison officials released the man in 2015.

The court allocated 86 months in prison for his actions in 2018 and added an additional 24 months to be served consecutively for violating his supervised release conditions, prosecutors reported.

