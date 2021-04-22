BLM Protesters Shutdown Oklahoma Legislature amid Protest Bill Debate

Dozens of Black Lives Matter protesters marched into the Oklahoma House of Representatives chamber on Wednesday to stop the debate of several bills being debated. The marchers shut down the session forcing the House and Senate to lock their chambers.

Officials with the Oklahoma House and Senate locked their chambers to re-establish order after security cleared the protesters.

Oklahoma House comes to a halt as group fills gallery, protests bills moving through Capitol https://t.co/zKkPr8AxoJ — koconews (@koconews) April 21, 2021

Protesters marched against bills being considered by the legislature including one that protects drivers from being attacked by protesters blocking the roadway. The bill, HB1674 ENR.PDF (state.ok.us), now passed by the legislature and signed by the governor, provides protection from lawsuits against or prosecution of a driver who unintentionally strikes protesters with their cars during protests. The bill also increases penalties for blocking roadways during protests, Fox News reported.

Marchers were also angry over what they perceive as anti-trans legislation and a bill to protect law enforcement and their families from “doxxing.”

Oklahoma state troopers used a K-9 through the House gallery “to make certain nothing was left behind” by the protesters, KOCO’s Dillon Richards tweeted.

Troopers have a dog running through the House gallery “to make sure nothing was left behind” after protestors interrupted session. Wanted to get a better shot but was not allowed into the gallery while the dog is there pic.twitter.com/gI9CKPISxN — Dillon Richards (@KOCODillon) April 21, 2021

Governor Kevin Stitt signed the bill on Wednesday, The Oklahoman reported.

“This is an important protection for citizens who are just trying to get out of a bad situation,” State Representative Kevin West (R-Moore) told the local newspaper. “When fleeing an unlawful riot, they should not face threat of prosecution for trying to protect themselves, their families or their property.”