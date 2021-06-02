WATCH: Portland Mayor Accosted by Protester While Dining with Family

A protester accosted Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler last week as he attempted to eat at a sushi restaurant with his daughter. The protester screamed at the mayor and accused him of gassing children. Protesters confronted the mayor at least two other times when he attempted to dine in public.

Portland’s Mayor Ted Wheeler came under attack while dining with a teenage girl he claimed as his daughter at Bamboo Sushi on Tuesday, The Oregonian reported. A live streamer posted the confrontation that was later reposted by a journalist on social media.

“Ted Wheeler gasses children in their homes where they cancer and die!” “That’s not true!” Um, Ted, it’s actually pretty true. pic.twitter.com/G3T81n4pa4 — Melissa “Claudio” Lewis (@Claudio_Report) June 2, 2021

A woman in the popular restaurant began shouting at the mayor over the Portland Police Bureau’s use of “tear gas” on protesters during the ongoing protests and riots during the past year.

“You gas children in their home where they get cancer and die,” the woman screamed at Wheeler. She thrust two plastic bags with unknown objects in his direction multiple times, the video shows.

Turner said her accusations were not true. “You need to leave,” he calmly said. “You need to leave.”

“This is for children,” the woman yelled as she thrust the plastic bags in his direction. Wheeler responded, “This is my child.”

Restaurant staffers surrounded the woman and escorted her out the door. “F**k you, Ted,” the woman yelled in a parting shot.

This is not the first public-dining incident involving the mayor. In January 2021, Wheeler was assaulted while dining out with a woman in an outdoor dining area, Breitbart News reported.

BLM-antifa extremists confronted Portland mayor Ted Wheeler while he was dining out last night. Serial-riot arrestee Tracy Molina was part of the mob. Shortly after this video, he was punched. #antifa pic.twitter.com/hcVWJdJKcd — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 7, 2021

A few weeks later, the mayor again came under attack while dining out with former Portland Mayor Sam Adams. As the two men left the restaurant, Wheeler pepper sprayed one of the attackers as he got in the mayor’s face without wearing a mask.