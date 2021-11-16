Democrat Governor Who Refused Trump’s Help in 2020 Urges ‘Peace’ in Kenosha Regardless of Verdict

Protesters at Rittenhouse verdict (Scott Olson / Getty)
Joel B. Pollak

Governor Tony Evers, the Democrat who declined additional help from President Donald Trump during the Kenosha riots in August 2020, urged calm as the nation awaited the jury’s verdict in the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse on Tuesday.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 19: Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the virtual Democratic National Convention at the Wisconsin Centeron August 19, 2020 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The convention, which was once expected to draw 50,000 people to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is now taking place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Stephen Voss-Pool/Getty Images)

“Regardless of the outcome in this case, I urge peace in Kenosha and across our state,” Evers tweeted on Tuesday morning.

A small crowd milled about on the steps of the Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday, awaiting a possible verdict, though the jury is not working to a deadline.

The jury took a break for a pizza lunch.

Last year, Evers declined additional help from President Trump, who offered resources from the Department of Homeland Security.

This time, he placed 500 National Guard troops on standby, though local authorities did not close roads or declare a curfew.

