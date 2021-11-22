VIDEO — Justin Blake: ‘Biden Sold Us Out, Betrayed Our Families’ in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wisconsin — Justin Blake, the uncle of Jacob Blake who was shot by Kenosha Police Department officers during the summer of 2020, told protesters on Sunday, “President Biden sold us out. He betrayed our families.”

Justin Blake’s nephew, Jacob Blake, drew national attention during a domestic disturbance in August 2020 after police officers shot him while he reached back into his vehicle. The shooting left Jacob Blake paralyzed and led to nights of rioting on the streets of Kenosha. During one of the riots, Kyle Rittenhouse shot three people — killing two — after rioters attacked him. A jury found Rittenhouse not guilty on all counts on Friday.

During the protest, speakers gathered around the banner of the Party for Socialism and Liberation. Justin Blake addressed the crowd of about 50 and told them, “President Biden sold us out. He betrayed our families. He betrayed the people behind us. He did nothing for us and then goes on his way to the White House.”

“Where has he been for the [George] Floyd family?” Justin continued. “Nothing’s been done.”

In September 2020, then-candidate Joe Biden visited Jacob Blake’s family in Milwaukee, Breitbart’s Joel Pollak reported. During the meeting, Biden spoke with Jacob Blake and later said, “He talked about how nothing was going to defeat him, how whether he walked again or not he was not going to give up,” Breitbart reported. “Fear doesn’t solve problems. Only hope does. If you give up hope, you might as well surrender. There’s no other option.”

At the time of the shooting, Blake had open warrants for his arrest on charges related to sexual assault, criminal trespass, and disorderly conduct.

Justin Blake concluded his remarks with a demand to be allowed to visit the White House. “We want somebody to explain to us, why does this continue to happen and what the hell they gonna do about it?”

Blake then led a march through some of the downtown streets where rioting, looting, and arson took place last summer. He declared a “Black Economic Attack” against one of the car sales lots Rittenhouse went to Kenosha to protect.

