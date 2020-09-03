Joe Biden Meets with Blake Family — Including Antisemitic, Racist Father

Former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill met with the family of Jacob Blake Jr. in Milwaukee on Thursday — including Jacob Blake Sr., whose long history of racist, antisemitic, and anti-Christian social media posts was exposed on Wednesday.

As Breitbart News reported: “Blake Sr.’s social media posts, particularly on Facebook, reveal radical political views and extreme racist rhetoric.” Many posts attack Jews with classic antisemitic stereotypes, alleging that they control the media and the economy.

Other posts defend Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan and attack Christianity. In one post, Jacob Blake Sr. refers to young black supporters of President Donald Trump as “coons.” Other posts refer to white people as “crackers.”

Biden, who has accused Trump of dividing Americans, met with Blake Sr. anyway.

NEWS: @JoeBiden and @DrBiden are meeting with the family of Jacob Blake now at the Milwaukee Airport List of attendees via the Biden campaign pic.twitter.com/v2cfcXkeaA — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) September 3, 2020

As reported by Bloomberg News:

Four members of Jacob Blake’s family and two members of the family’s legal team met the Bidens privately at the Milwaukee airport for about an hour. Blake’s mother, Julia Jackson, and Benjamin Crump, his attorney, joined the conversation by phone. … The Bidens met with Blake’s father, Jacob Blake Sr., his sisters Letetra Widman and Zietha Blake and his brother Myron Jackson. The meeting lasted about an hour, according to pool reports:

Update: The meeting between the Blake family and @JoeBiden/@DrBiden has concluded after about an hour, according to the pool reporters in Kenosha. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) September 3, 2020

Biden has repeatedly accused Trump of associating with racists, falsely claiming that he praised neo-Nazis and white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017 (Trump actually said that those groups should be “condemned totally”).

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His new book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.