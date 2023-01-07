A policeman in Denver, Colorado, is getting a lot of positive attention for his heroic actions on Thursday.

While the National Western Stock Show parade rolled through town, Office Brad Dore was monitoring his post at 18th and Stout when someone approached him, 9 News reported Friday.

The man told the officer and his partner there was a baby two blocks over who was not breathing and needed immediate assistance, the Denver Police Department explained in a social media post.

Officer Dore called for emergency medical services, then ran to the scene alongside the man. When they arrived, a crowd had gathered round a baby resting in a woman’s arms. Everyone could tell the baby’s mother, who was standing nearby, was extremely worried about her child.

The department detailed what Officer Dore did next:

Officer Dore noticed that the baby was not moving but was conscious. He took the baby from the woman and immediately began administering first aid. He first turned the child over and began patting their back, then cleared their airway, and patted their back again until the baby began to cry. Officer Dore held onto the baby so that mom could gather herself, and while doing so, took his hat off and placed it on baby to help keep them warm.

The infant was breathing when emergency crews arrived at the scene. Once Officer Dore handed the baby into the crew’s capable hands, he returned to his post as the parade continued.

Twitter user Zain Dada shared more images of the rescue and one appeared to show the baby wrapped in a blanket:

Following the incident, social media users praised the officer for taking swift action to rescue the tiny person.

“Well done sir! Everyday hero’s who never get enough recognition or respect. We appreciate you and all that DPD and first responders do for our communities,” one user wrote.

“Police officers are an important part of our community and don’t get the recognition they deserve. This officer is a hero,” another commented.