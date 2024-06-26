Louisville Police Chief Resigns After Sexual Harassment Scandal, Botched Scottie Scheffler Arrest

Louisville, Kentucky’s police chief has resigned after less than a year on the job following a sexual harassment scandal and the botched arrest of top-ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler.

Former Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel handed in her resignation notice Tuesday after being suspended due to “the mishandling of a sexual harassment claim about an officer,” the Daily Mail reported.

WATCH — Judge for Yourself: Police Release Footage of Golf Star Scottie Scheffler’s Arrest:

Louisville Metro Police Department /TMX

Gwinn-Villaroel’s resignation followed the release of an audio recording from a May 22 meeting where she promoted Major Brian Kuriger to a senior leadership role less than a minute after Major Shannon Lauder accused him of sexually harassing and attacking her.

“We’ll have to revisit on the status moving forward,” Gwinn-Villaroel is heard telling Lauder in audio obtained by USA Today.

In a press conference following the public release of the recording, Lauder’s attorney, Jared Smith, said Gwinn-Villaroel’s tone was “aggressive” and “threatening.”

While Smith did not give additional details regarding an attack or sexual harassment, he disclosed that he had been retained by Lauder prior to the May 22 meeting and had been investigating allegations that spanned the last four years.

Gwinn-Villaroel was suspended from her role after this scandal came to light before two additional officers filed lawsuits against LMPD, also alleging sexual harassment.

The waters appeared to be muddied when Shannon Lauder’s husband, Lt. Jeff Lauder, was named as an employee who allegedly propositioned plaintiff Sgt. Lauren Carby for sex at a party in 2020, USA Today reported. This action was allegedly “encouraged” by Shannon Lauder.

The other lawsuit, filed by Officer Christine Silk, accused two male officers of sexual harassment. One was identified as Silk’s field training officer, Justin LeMon, who she claims sent her unsolicited nude photos after she declined his advances.

Kuriger, LeMon, and both Lauders have all been placed on administrative leave.

Gwinn-Villaroel, who had only been in the permanent chief position since July 2023, was also marred by the Scottie Scheffler scandal after the number-one athlete was arrested outside of the PGA Championships in May.

After being accused of “assaulting” a traffic cop while trying to enter Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, a judge dismissed all charges against the champion golfer after video footage revealed that he did not.

Louisville Metro PD just released this video in relation to Scottie Scheffler's arrest at the PGA Championship. Scheffler appears to turn and stop immediately when chased by police. His charges include assault of a police officer and reckless driving.pic.twitter.com/jpKyQ3MDco — Front Office Sports (@FOS) May 23, 2024

Despite the seemingly open-and-shut case, Gwinn-Villaroel vowed “to respect the legal process” and “let it play out” after the news broke of the shocking arrest, according to the Daily Mail.

The department also came under fire when it was revealed that Detective Bryan Gillis, the officer who claimed he was injured by Scheffler’s vehicle during the traffic altercation, had broken protocol by not having his body camera turned on.

.@LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel on Scottie Scheffler's arrest: "Detective Gillis should have turned on his body-worn camera but did not. … Our officer has received corrective action for this policy violation." pic.twitter.com/93YaHxdkOe — WDRB News (@WDRBNews) May 23, 2024

Mayor Craig Greenberg announced Gwinn-Villaroel’s resignation at a Tuesday press conference, during which he called the conduct alleged in the lawsuits “unacceptable and inexcusable.”

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg announced Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel has resigned, effective immediately. She had been on Administrative Leave over her handling of a sexual harrassment allegation. Acting Police Chief Paul Humphrey will serve as Interim Chief. — Lachlan McLean 📺 (@LachTalk) June 25, 2024

“Everyone should be treated with respect by their colleagues,” Greenberg said. “And everyone has the responsibility to treat others with respect. That should be true in every workplace.”

The mayor added that investigations into the harassment claims are “ongoing.”

While he did not specify whether or not the police chief willfully resigned or was asked to leave the department, Greenberg named Paul Humphrey, who became the acting chief after Gwinn-Villaroel’s June 12 suspension, as interim chief.

Humphrey has become the fourth interim chief since 2020 after a series of LMPD scandals, including the March 2020 police killing of Breonna Taylor.