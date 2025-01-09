The United States Supreme Court has rejected President-elect Donald Trump’s bid for a stay of his sentencing hearing in New York for his business records case on Friday.

As Breitbart News reported on Wednesday, the president-elect “filed an emergency petition to the Supreme Court to block his sentencing in the business records case in which a New York jury found him guilty of falsifying business records”:

After the verdict, New York County Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan had set sentencing for Trump for Friday, January 10, at 9:30 a.m. The case involved Democrat New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg accusing Trump of falsifying business records by classifying payments to his then-lawyer Michael Cohen as business expenses and not campaign expenses. Bragg claimed it was done to hide his attempt to influence the 2016 presidential election.

Trump pleaded not guilty and is contesting both the course of the trial and its outcome, which Merchan rejected last week.

Despite the incoming sentencing, Judge Merchan is not expected to impose any incarceration on the president-elect.

Come Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the president-elect’s bid to halt the sentencing, with Justices Amy Coney Barrett and John Roberts siding with the liberal wing.

“This deeply disappointing ruling allows a radical, partisan hack of a prosecutor to continue violating the Constitution to the detriment of the nation,” said Breitbart News senior legal contributor Ken Klukowski, who filed a brief supporting President-elect Trump. “The Supreme Court held last year that denials of presidential immunity are entitled to review by appellate courts before the case moves forward. That means President Trump’s assertion of immunity should have been reviewed before final judgment, and this case should have been dismissed before January 20 if review could not be completed by the time President Trump is inaugurated.”

“Bragg has committed multiple constitutional violations during his lawfare against President Trump, and Justice Merchan has committed several reversible errors on top of that,” Klukowski continued. “The court could have stopped this travesty and four justices voted to do so, but by a single vote this shameful episode in our history will continue for a while longer.”

“The only silver lining to this appalling persecution of a political opponent is that now President Trump can take this matter on appeal,” he added. “He may have to take it all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court and that might take most of his upcoming term in office, but President Trump should ultimately be able to get this miscarriage of justice reversed. But all that aside, the American people saw this lawfare for what it is, and Bragg and Merchan failed to stop President Trump. By the end of his second term, President Trump will be vindicated as an innocent man.”