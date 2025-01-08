President-elect Donald Trump filed an emergency petition to the Supreme Court on Wednesday to block his sentencing in the business records case in which a New York jury found him guilty of falsifying business records.

After the verdict, New York County Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan had set sentencing for Trump for Friday, January 10, at 9:30 a.m.

The case involved Democrat New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg accusing Trump of falsifying business records by classifying payments to his then-lawyer Michael Cohen as business expenses and not campaign expenses. Bragg claimed it was done to hide his attempt to influence the 2016 presidential election.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all the charges and appealed the case, which Merchan rejected last week. The president-elect’s filing to the Supreme Court came after a New York judge on Tuesday denied his motion to stay Friday’s sentencing.

Merchan said he is not likely to “impose any sentence of incarceration” or impose any punishment, but a top Trump adviser called the case a hoax and said the sentencing is “unlawful.”

Trump spokesman and incoming White House communications director Steven Cheung said in a statement:

President Trump’s legal team filed an emergency petition with the United States Supreme Court, asking the Court to correct the unjust actions by New York courts and stop the unlawful sentencing in the Manhattan D.A.’s Witch Hunt. The Supreme Court’s historic decision on Immunity, the Constitution, and established legal precedent mandate that this meritless hoax be immediately dismissed. American People elected President Trump with an overwhelming mandate that demands an immediate end to the political weaponization of our justice system and all of the remaining Witch Hunts. We look forward to uniting our country in the new administration as President Trump makes America great again.

Trump’s lawyers argued in a petition to the Supreme Court that it should stay the proceedings pending the final resolution of Trump’s “interlocutory appeal raising questions of Presidential immunity.”

They also argued that New York prosecutors “erroneously admitted extensive evidence” of Trump’s “immune official acts,” ignoring the July 1, 2024, Supreme Court ruling that presidents are immune from prosecution related to official presidential acts.

They wrote in their petition:

This Court should enter an immediate stay of further proceedings in the New York trial court to prevent grave injustice and harm to the institution of the Presidency and the operations of the federal government. The commencement of President Trump’s interlocutory appeal raising claims of Presidential immunity causes an automatic stay of proceedings in the trial court under Trump v. United States…and related case law. This appeal will ultimately result in the dismissal of the District Attorney’s politically motivated prosecution that was flawed from the very beginning, centered around the wrongful actions and false claims of a disgraced, disbarred serial-liar former attorney, violated President Trump’s due process rights, and had no merit.

They argued:

In the meantime, the New York trial court lacks authority to impose sentence and judgment on President Trump—or conduct any further criminal proceedings against him—until the resolution of his underlying appeal raising substantial claims of Presidential immunity, including by review in this Court if necessary. As discussed herein, this Court should order an immediate stay of criminal proceedings against President Trump in the New York trial court, including but not limited to the criminal sentencing hearing scheduled for January 10, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. If necessary, the Court should also enter a temporary administrative stay of those proceedings while it considers this stay application.

New York’s written response is due Thursday at 10 a.m.

