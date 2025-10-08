President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he would designate Antifa a foreign terrorist organization after a roundtable on the far-left extremist group with independent journalists, Jack Posobiec, Nick Sortor, and others who have delivered tremendous on-the-ground reporting on Antifa.

While fielding questions from members of the press pool observing the roundtable, one reporter asked Trump if he would designate Antifa, which he has labeled a domestic terrorist group, as a foreign terrorist group.

“Well, has that been done? Pretty close, right? Would you like to see it done,” Trump asked, to which Posibeic immediately responded, “Yes, Mr. President.”

“They have foreign links all across Western Europe, the Middle East,” Posoibec added.

Trump added he would like to take such action, telling Secretary of State Marco Rubio, “We’ll take care of it.”

When Trump conferred with White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, Miller signed on.

“Yes, it’s true. There are extensive foreign ties, and I think that would be a very valid step to take,” Miller said.

Trump invited both Sortor, who Portland police arrested last week while he covered Antifa at an anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement protest, and Posobiec to speak during the roundtable.

Sortor brought an American flag he saved from radicals who set it ablaze in the Portland street and displayed it before Cabinet officials and reporters in the room.

After Sortor told Trump he could identify the man who burned the flag, Trump told him to give the information to Attorney General Pam Bondi to “start prosecutions.”

Posobiec zoomed in on Antifa’s existence dating back a century, the messages on the bullet casings of Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, and the appalling leftist celebration in the aftermath of Kirk’s murder.

“Thank you for mentioning the fact that one of the bullet casings read, ‘Hey fascist! Catch!’ on it. One of the other bullet casings right next to that had ‘Bella Ciao’ written on it. Now, ‘Bella Ciao’ is a song that is known in Antifa circles as the international anthem of Antifa,” he said.

“And Mr. President, I think the situation is getting worse. When you look at people like Luigi Mangione in his twenties, Thomas Matthew Crooks, of course, who took a shot at you sir, the ICE shooter in Dallas, and now this Tyler Robinson, we’re starting to see a pattern of more and more murderous violence,” he added.

Posobiec has spent the last month in Arizona with Kirk’s family and Turning Point USA since the heinous assassination, and emphasized that “We’re not going to quit.”

“Turning Point USA is continuing the tour that Charlie was on. We had 6,000 people when we went back to Utah. We had 5,000 people last night in Montana, if you can believe that, we are continuing to organize on campus,” he said.

“We are getting more and more people coming out in the face of this threat, knowing what happened to Charlie,” he added.

While Posobiec underscored the resiliency of those present for the roundtable, he voiced his concern that someone at the table could be the next target of the radical left.

“Mr. President, we need to do something about this because I fear that the next one who could be killed could be sitting at this table right now, and we’re not going to stop, but they need to stop, and they will not stop until they are stopped,” he said.