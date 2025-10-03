Conservative Journalist Nick Sorter Arrested in Portland While Reporting on Anti-ICE Protest

After refusing to arrest Antifa protesters who assaulted a conservative journalist in Portland, Oregon, police arrested conservative journalist Nick Sorter as he covered the continuing Anti-ICE protest. Reports indicate police arrested Sorter for “disorderly conduct” while he carried out his work as a journalist.

The Portland Police Bureau reported Sorter’s arrest in a statement, saying they observed three men fighting. They arrested all three men and booked them into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree.

Those arrested include:

Angela Davis, 49, of Vernonia, Oregon

Nicholas Sortor, 27, of Washington, DC

Son Mi Yi, 43, of Portland

Journalist Benny Johnson said Department of Homeland Security officials confirmed to him they were dispatching ICE agents to the jail to try to take custody of the conservative journalist. “They believe his live may be in danger in the public prison population.”

A short time later, Fox News reported Bill Melugin posted a photo of Sorter outside the ICE facility that has been the target of leftist protests in Portland for multiple years.

Video posted on X shows Sorter being assaulted by blacked-out Antifa terrorists shortly before his arrest.

Online reports indicate police released Sorter on a personal recognizance bond.

A video posted by Melugin shows Sorter stopping an anti-ICE protester from burning an American flag. Sorter takes the flag from the protester and stomps out the flames.

One day earlier, Sorter appeared on Fox News’ Ingraham Angle and discussed the constant attacks on conservative journalists by leftist anti-ICE protesters and Antifa thugs.

Journalist Katie Daviscourt posted a video showing the arrest by Portland police of one of the men who allegedly attecked Sorter.

Daviscourt herself was the subject of a violent attack by leftist protesters. She appeared on Fox News’ Water’s World, showing her obviously blackened eye she received at the hands of a protester who has yet to be arrested. Portland police failed to arrest the alleged attacker despite Daviscourt following the perp and pointing them out to police.

After the “discussion officer” refused to make the arrest, Portland police later announced they were attempting to locate Daviscourt’s attacker.