A South Florida city commissioner is under fire over a video that shows him berating a sheriff’s deputy during an awards ceremony, claiming the deputy arrested him on false charges four years ago.

City commissioner Mike Gelin called out Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy Joshua Gallardo on Wednesday during a “Deputy of the Month” ceremony at the Tamarac City Commission meeting, NBC Miami reported.

After Gallardo received his award, Gelin called him back down to the floor to say a few words.

“It’s good to see you again. You probably don’t remember me. But you’re the police officer who falsely arrested me four years ago,” Gelin says in the video. “You lied on the police report. I believe you are a rogue police officer, you’re a bad police officer and you don’t deserve to be here.”

Gallardo simply gave Gelin a thumbs up before walking back to his place.

Tamarac Mayor Michelle Gomez then took the microphone back to thank the sheriff’s officers.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we appreciate as a whole, BSO and everything you do for us,” Gomez said. “Thank you for your service to our community, we appreciate you. Please take that away from here today. Thank you very much, be safe out there.”

Gelin was referring to a 2015 incident where he was arrested for resisting and obstructing without violence, the Miami Herald reported.

Gelin had allegedly recorded police while they were responding to a battery call. He was not an elected official at the time of the arrest and the charges were dropped.

Gelin’s decision to call out the deputy during the event did not sit well with some groups, including the head of the Broward County police union.

“As a public official, Commissioner Gelin’s behavior towards a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy is unacceptable,” PBA president Rod Skirvin said in a statement, adding that the PBA had withdrawn its endorsement of Gelin.

Mayor Gomez also criticized Gelin for his statements, saying his behavior was “highly inappropriate.”

“This was neither the time nor the forum to air personal grievances. I believe this clearly violated the City’s civility code,” Gomez said. “This is NOT the way we treat employees or people who work for our City. There are proper channels to follow, but the Commissioner chose not to use them.”