Chick-fil-A Employee Climbs in Manhole to Retrieve Customer’s Phone

A Chick-fil-A employee went beyond the call of duty when a woman in Stafford, Virginia, accidentally dropped her iPhone down a storm drain last week.

Shauna Hall was getting her son out of her car in the parking lot of the restaurant when her phone slipped from her hand.

“After a moment of losing my freakin[g] mind, I lay on the ground, placing my head best I can between my van and the drain, looking into the dark abyss to see if by any chance it has landed somewhere I can reach. Of course it has not,” Hall wrote in a Facebook post.

The mother said she had just paid off the phone two days prior and also bought a new Otterbox cover for the device.

However, although she was about to “puke and cry,” Hall went inside the restaurant to see if anyone could help her.

“The manager comes over to talk to me and is very friendly but unsure how to help. Just then another employee behind her says he is going to grab a grab-stick and a mirror to try and help,” she recalled.

Seth, the location’s digital marketing director, attempted to reach the phone by lying on the ground, but he was unsuccessful. Hall’s son was hungry, so the three went inside the building. Seth refunded Hall’s mobile dine-in order, then proceeded to call the county to ask for assistance in getting her phone out of the storm drain.

However, Hall said they hung up on him when he made his request.

Once the mother and her son finished eating, they went back outside to make another attempt to reach the phone.

That was when Seth realized the manhole’s heavy cover was not bolted down, so he removed it and proceeded to climb inside.

“After trying to reach it with his grab-stick then dropping his stick, he tells me it’s a manhole for a reason and he is going down. He then climbs down into the hole and retrieves my phone which miraculously is not broken or wet,” Hall wrote.

The mom also noted that Seth had just ended his workday but was more than willing to help in her time of need.

“Not only did he slice his finger and was filthy from laying on the ground and climbing in the hole, I find out he had actually just gotten off shift and was still willing to help me,” she commented.

“Service with a smile. Just another day at Chick-fil-A,” Hall’s Facebook post concluded, accompanied by a picture of Seth smiling from inside the manhole.

On August 2, Breitbart News reported that in an annual nationwide pole, Chick-fil-A took first place as America’s favorite fast-food restaurant.

“This year, Chick-fil-A became the third-largest fast-food chain in the U.S., ranking only behind McDonald’s and Starbucks in sales. The company’s sales growth is exceptional considering that the chain is closed on Sundays,” the report stated.