250 Donors Adopt 300 Baltimore Families in Need for the Holidays

Christmas came early for more than 300 Baltimore families in need thanks to 250 donors who did their part to spread Christmas cheer through the spirit of giving.

The Downtown Baltimore Family Alliance handed out presents to a total of 750 children in the city thanks to these 250 donors who stepped up to the plate to adopt a family in need and donate toys to that family.

“We know that there are many families in the city who work so hard and still can’t afford to get their kids what they really want for Christmas. This is such a great time of year for families who are able to support those families to come out and give back,” Ellen Krouss of the Downtown Baltimore Family Alliance told WJZ.

Thanks to the efforts of these anonymous donors, hundreds of Baltimore parents will not have to worry about a lack of presents being underneath the tree for their child.

“They see those things on media, on their parents’ phones. They see the world out there and today a little bit of it comes to them and that’s special,” said Wolfe Street Academy Principal Mark Gaither.