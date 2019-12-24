A young boy in Annville, Pennsylvania, gave a very special tribute Sunday to members of the United States military who are away from their families this holiday season.

Nolan’s Christmas program tribute to our veterans and service men and women! #Godblesstheusa pic.twitter.com/ZYTRMEjaTC — Karen (@klboyer25) December 22, 2019

Nolan Smith’s mom, Karen, tweeted a video of her son ice skating to the patriotic song “God Bless the USA” during a local winter festival in their community, according to Fox 7.

“Nolan’s Christmas program tribute to our veterans and service men and women! #Godblesstheusa,” the tweet’s caption read.

“At this time of year we would like to honor our veterans and servicemen and women who gave up their holidays to defend our freedom,” the announcer said as Nolan stood on the ice, wearing U.S. Marine dress blues and saluting the American flag.

The young boy then hung his white hat on the flag’s stand and proceeded to glide around the ice rink as the song played.

The crowd cheered loudly as Nolan jumped and spun in the air, then finished the tribute with a moving patriotic salute.

Friday, Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas B. Modly tweeted a video thanking members of the U.S. Navy and the Marine Corps for their service and sacrifice.

Happy Holidays @USNavy & @USMC! Wishing a happy & healthy holiday season to all of our Sailors, Marines, civilians & families. Thank you for your service in 2019 and all that you will do in 2020. pic.twitter.com/zFXvIjettJ — Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas B. Modly (@SECNAV) December 20, 2019

“Whether you are home for the holidays or continuing the watch around the world, the American people stand with you and your loved ones in gratitude for everything you do. You give us so much to be thankful for every day,” said Modly’s wife, Robyn.

Monday, Admiral Karl Schultz of the U.S. Coast Guard tweeted a video to remind Americans of the sacrifices made by military members during the holiday season.

There are empty seats across America, seats that belong to U.S. servicemembers. These seats symbolize the sacrifice of our military & the burden bore by their families this holiday season. #AnEmptySeat pic.twitter.com/ImomGHe5qk — Admiral Karl Schultz (@ComdtUSCG) December 23, 2019

He stated:

In homes across America, there is an empty seat. An empty seat we cannot fill because it belongs to a U.S. servicemember. A wife navigating the frozen southern ocean in Antarctica, a husband defending U.S. interests in the Middle East, a daughter launching to save those in peril across the immense Pacific, a son stopping dangerous drug cartels off South America.

“It’s more than just an empty seat. It symbolizes our promise to all Americans: they can rest easy because we have the watch,” he concluded.