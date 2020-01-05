At least five people were killed and dozens more were injured in a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The crash involved a tour bus, passenger vehicles, and two tractor-trailers, NBC News reported.

Pennsylvania Turnpike spokesperson Carl DeFebo confirmed in a tweet that about 60 people were taken to area hospitals, and there were five confirmed dead at the scene.

About 60 patients have been transported to three area hospitals in Westmoreland County due to multi-vehicle crash on @PA_Turnpike at milepost 86 westbound. Coroner has confirmed five fatalities. An 86-mile stretch of Turnpike still closed from New Stanton to Breezewood exits. — Carl DeFebo (@cdefebo) January 5, 2020

Somerset Hospital said in a statement that it treated and released 18 patients involved in the crash.

DeFebo said that the turnpike will likely undergo a “prolonged closure,” adding that officers were still at the scene of the incident.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the multi-vehicle crash.

The crash took place in Westmoreland County near Pittsburgh on the westbound side of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Although the crash happened on the westbound side, debris from the collision made it to the eastbound side of the road.

The crash shut down 86 miles of highway from New Stanton to Breezewood in both directions, USA Today reported.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf tweeted Sunday that he was “saddened” to hear about the fatalities caused by the crash.

Saddened to learn of the fatal pileup crash on the @PA_Turnpike this morning. Keeping victims and their families in my prayers. Efforts by @PAStatePolice and responders prevented further loss of life. Drivers: Follow @PATurnpikeAlert for detour and closing updates. Be safe. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) January 5, 2020

“Keeping victims and their families in my prayers,” Wolf tweeted. “Efforts by @PAStatePolice and responders prevented further loss of life.”