Hundreds of Teddy Bears Donated to Foster Kids

Thirty members of the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW), Dayton Section, donated 300 teddy bears on Friday morning to children entering the foster care system in Ohio.

The group collected the bears from friends, church groups, coworkers, sororities, and other organizations and distributed the bears to Montgomery County Children’s Services on Friday morning, the Dayton Daily News reported.

“It’s just a reward to see them bring cheer to their little faces,” said Priscilla Jones, NCNW Past President, according to WHIO. “There are just so many children in distress, and we think it is so comforting to have that little teddy bear and to know they’re not alone.”

The group was also planning on delivering bears to Dayton Children’s Hospital and other locations where children are in need.

The group plans on donating a total of 800 bears to children in need.

“A teddy bear may seem like a small thing, but it can be a tremendous comfort for children when they enter foster care,” said Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge. “They are leaving what is familiar to them often with little more than the clothes on their backs. The bears are a way of showing that somebody cares at a very scary time.”

Other organizations have done similar toy drives to bring cheer to those children who may be going through a difficult time in their lives.

One Canadian church in 2015 donated 150 teddy bears to foster children on Prince Edward Island around Christmas time that year, CBC News reported.