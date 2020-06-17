A Sumner County, Tennessee, sheriff’s deputy is thanking two women who bought him breakfast Tuesday morning at Cracker Barrel, but it is the note these two black women left that is getting extra attention on social media.

Deputy Jody McDowell, a five-year veteran with the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department, posted a picture of the note on social media, which he said came from the two women in the Nashville restaurant.

“BLM but so does yours! Thank you for your service. Breakfast paid,” the note read.

WZTV reported that a waitress delivered the note to McDowell.

“I want to thank the two sweet black ladies who paid for my breakfast this morning,” McDowell wrote on Facebook featuring a photo of the note.

The two women were sitting in the dining area and wanted to thank him for his service before continuing on their journey back to Baltimore.

McDowell does not know the women’s names but wanted to let them know he appreciated the act of kindness.

Cracker Barrel released a statement confirming the act of kindness.