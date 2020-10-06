Several officers from the Oklahoma City Police Department came together to celebrate a World War II veteran’s 100th birthday.

A special 100th birthday wish to Raymond Duncan! A few of our Hefner officers were able to stop by his birthday celebration and enjoyed hearing stories about Mr. Duncan's impressive military career. Our officers were honored to be part of a celebration for this wonderful man! pic.twitter.com/DlQ0LT5Tng — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) October 5, 2020

“A special 100th birthday wish to Raymond Duncan! A few of our Hefner officers were able to stop by his birthday celebration and enjoyed hearing stories about Mr. Duncan’s impressive military career. Our officers were honored to be part of a celebration for this wonderful man!” the Oklahoma City Police tweeted Monday.

Duncan told KOKH he was proud to have the police stop by and celebrate his 100th birthday with him.

Community members were also able to celebrate Duncan’s 100th birthday on Friday at Oklahoma City’s Westside Lions Club, KOCO reported.

Duncan, who served as a staff sergeant in the Air Force as a crew chief mechanic in World War II, received a Good Conduct Ribbon and a Presidential Unit Citation for his service.

“I was in World War II. My airplane led the largest air raid during World War II over Germany, December 24, 1944,” Duncan said. “And I’ve been honored by three presidents for that service.”