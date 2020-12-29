A GoFundMe page has been set up to support a homeless man who saved all the animals at a Georgia shelter after a fire broke out.

The fundraiser, created by Frank Cote, was set up to be in the best interests of 53-year-old Keith Walker, who risked his life to save several cats and dogs trapped inside the W-Underdogs shelter on December 18 when a fire broke out in the facility’s kitchen.

“This is truly a wonderful thing happening here. This small community of people, giving whatever they can afford and in some cases, what they cannot afford, to reward a heroic and unselfish act of a man who has struggled most of his life,” Cote posted Monday in an update to the fundraiser, which has raised more than $39,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.

Walker, who has remained homeless since he was a teenager, rescued ten cats and six dogs at the time of the fire.

But Cote said helping Walker is easier said than done, and his case will most likely involve “a special needs trust.”

“The whole story, however, is so much more tragic, and it is the story of a multitude in this country and around our globe,” Cote wrote in another update Monday.

“I’ve engaged in conversations this morning with those on the ground in Atlanta, and it is apparent to me that there are circumstances that exist that most likely will involve the creation of a special needs trust,” he added.