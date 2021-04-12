VIDEO: Police Rescue 74-Year-Old Woman from Burning Home

Police rescued a 74-year-old woman from a burning home in Royal Oak, Michigan, according to a recently-released bodycam video of the incident.

WDIV reported that the police arrived at around 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday to find that flames were coming from the bottom of the house.

Investigators believe that the fire began in the crawl space.

The 81-year-old homeowner managed to escape, but his wife was still inside. One officer tried to get in through the front door but could not enter.

“How else can I get to her? Where’s the back door?” one of the officers could be heard asking in the video.

The officer then made his way to the side of the house.

Another officer kicked in the door without realizing that the woman had fallen down behind it.

Then, battling the smoke, the officers pulled the woman out of the burning home to safety on the grass, according to the video. They administered first aid until an ambulance arrived.

The woman was rushed to a hospital and is in serious but stable condition.