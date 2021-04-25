VIDEO: Hundreds Rally for Police at ‘Back Dah Blue’ Event in Hawaii

Hundreds of people participated in a rally Saturday in Hawaii to show support for officers with the Honolulu Police Department (HPD).

“The assumption is that HPD is bad. Well, let me tell you people today, 80 percent is good and maybe 20 percent is bad. Today I come before you and say give HPD a chance and back the blue,” attendee Austin Maglinti told KITV.

The “Back Dah Blue” event began with caravans setting out from Kapolei, Mililani, and Kane’ohe District Parks, and ending up at Kapolani Regional Park in Waikiki, according to the outlet.

Several participants related to HPD officers said the narrative coming from some is too anti-police, adding their goal was to show officers there are lots of people who support what they do.

In a post on the Back Dah Blue Hawai’i Facebook group page that has over 5,000 members, one user thanked everyone for coming to the pro-police event.

“I’m sure they appreciate all your efforts that show how much their sacrifice n service is very much needed n appreciated by all of us who Back Dah Blue, no mater our color, race, or our political affiliation. What is important here is Unity in one voice,” the person said. “Let’s keep the positive vibes going and continue these types of uplifting support for all our Law Enforcement in our beautiful state of Hawaii n afar,” the user continued. Facebook user Rochelle Morgan shared video footage on the group’s page showing a parking lot full of cars decorated with Back the Blue flags:

Posted by Rochelle Morgan on Saturday, April 24, 2021

Morgan also posted photos of participants and the caravan on the move:

“Every time they step out, they put their lives on the line for you, me- for everybody. The people who don’t back the blue, I beg you not to call 911 for help because they’re assisting you when you cannot even assist them and back them up,” Maglinti said. In his video of the event, KITV reporter Eddie Dowd gave more details into the purpose behind the rally: “Back Da Blue” rally/barbecue taking place right now at Kapiʻolani Regional Park. Eddie Dowd reports. Posted by KITV4 on Saturday, April 24, 2021

According to Maglinti, “Earlier when we did our meet up, we had a retired cop bawling his eyes out because he finally had support from his community. When you feel the hurt and the pain from that, then see the joy being produced, you know you’re doing something right.”